Biden's campaign raises more than Trump's for first time in 2020

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign out-raised that of President Trump's last month, newly released figures show.

Why it matters: It's the first time Biden and the Democratic National Committee have raised more than Trump and the Republican National Committee, which reported raising $74 million in May.

Biden's May haul of $80.8 million is a larger total than the Obama campaign raised in May 2012 ($60 million) and the Clinton campaign in May 2016 ($38 million).

Yes, but: Biden still has some way to go to catch Trump's campaign, which has "$265 million in the bank," per Politico, which notes neither the former vice president nor the DNC announced a cash-on-hand total for last month.

The big picture: May was the first full month in which Biden was the sole candidate running for the Democratic nomination, after Sen. Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign and endorsed Biden in April, Axios' Fadel Allassan notes.