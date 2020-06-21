1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's campaign raises more than Trump's for first time in 2020

Combination photos of former Vice President Joe Biden and President Trump. Photos: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images and Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign out-raised that of President Trump's last month, newly released figures show.

Why it matters: It's the first time Biden and the Democratic National Committee have raised more than Trump and the Republican National Committee, which reported raising $74 million in May.

  • Biden's May haul of $80.8 million is a larger total than the Obama campaign raised in May 2012 ($60 million) and the Clinton campaign in May 2016 ($38 million).

Yes, but: Biden still has some way to go to catch Trump's campaign, which has "$265 million in the bank," per Politico, which notes neither the former vice president nor the DNC announced a cash-on-hand total for last month.

The big picture: May was the first full month in which Biden was the sole candidate running for the Democratic nomination, after Sen. Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign and endorsed Biden in April, Axios' Fadel Allassan notes.

David NatherMargaret Talev
19 hours ago

Exclusive poll: Trump voters oppose protests, less police funding

Data: SurveyMonkey online poll of 6,275 U.S. adults conducted June 12-16, 2020. Note: Margin of error is ±2 percentage points for the whole sample and ±3 percentage points for the 2,121 Trump 2016 voters. Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

President Trump's 2016 voters enthusiastically stand with him — and against the Black Lives Matter movement, redirecting police funds and protests of police brutality and racism — in a new Axios/SurveyMonkey poll.

Why it matters: As the president slips behind Joe Biden in national polls, the survey found that Trump voters view the national uprising against George Floyd's killing in a substantially different way than a majority of Americans.

Axios
Updated 47 mins ago

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 a.m. ET: 8,791,794 — Total deaths: 464,465 — Total recoveries — 4,347,645Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 a.m. ET: 2,254,855 — Total deaths: 119,719 — Total recoveries: 617,460 — Total tested: 26,556,553Map.
  3. 2020: Six Trump campaign staffers test positive for coronavirus ahead of Tulsa rally.
  4. Education: The coronavirus summer will be especially hard for poor kidsSchools complicate reopening the economy — Coronavirus cramps the college experience.
  5. Public health: Vaccinations are plummetingPediatricians are waiting for the kids to come back.
  6. Tech: Robots work the fields as coronavirus makes farming dangerous for humans — AI helps scientists decipher flood of research.
  7. Business: Treasury to release names of most businesses that received PPP loans.
  8. Sports: "Not so fast" for return of teams, as more athletes test positive.
Hans Nichols
Updated 2 hours ago

Trump returns to the campaign circuit: "So far tonight I’m average"

Trump on stage in Tulsa. Photo: Nicholas Kamm /AFP/Getty Images

President Trump ended his three-month hiatus from the campaign trail by plunging straight into the culture wars.

Why it matters: Trump is trying to tie former Vice President Joe Biden to demonstrators taking down statues across the country.

