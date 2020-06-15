Updated 28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign, DNC jointly raised $81 million in May

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's presidential campaign and two committees associated with the Democratic Party jointly raised nearly $81 million in May, Politico reports.

Why it matters: Biden deputy campaign manager Rufus Gifford points out that in addition to being the campaign's largest monthly haul of the 2020 cycle, it's also a larger total than the Obama campaign raised in May 2012 ($60 million) and the Clinton campaign raised in May 2016 ($38 million).

The big picture: May was the first full month in which Biden was the sole candidate running for the Democratic nomination, after Sen. Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign and endorsed Biden in April.

  • Biden raised $60.5 million in April, before the joint fundraising venture with the Democratic National Committee — the Biden Victory Fund — was established, according to Politico.
  • The joint venture allows individual donors to contribute up to $360,600 — a huge jump from the $5,600 maximum that an individual can donate to Biden's campaign.

By the numbers: Biden's campaign said in an email to supporters that its email list has grown by over 1.5 million in the month of June, including 300,000 subscribers in the last week alone. The campaign has tripled its number of online donors since February, per Politico.

The other side: President Trump continues to have an advantage over Biden in terms of cash on hand, Politico notes. The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee jointly raised $61.7 million in April, but have not yet announced their May fundraising haul.

Jonathan Swan
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

What the Trump campaign has planned for Biden this week

Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Recent polls have been brutal for President Trump. He trails Joe Biden by almost 10 points nationally and is behind in nearly every battleground state. His support among independents has fallen amid his handling of the recent protests. And women currently favor Biden over Trump by a margin bigger than in any presidential contest in modern history.

Yes, but: It's only June, and Trump's advisers point to several reasons for hope. Voters still trust him more than Biden to handle the economy. Biden has weaker support than Hillary Clinton did among Hispanic voters. And, as CNN's Harry Enten writes, Trump's supporters "are much more enthusiastic about voting for their candidate than Biden's supporters are voting for theirs."

Jonathan Swan
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

What the Biden campaign has planned for Trump this week

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden campaign plans to hammer President Trump this week with targeted attacks in battleground states where COVID-19 infection rates are rising — including Florida and North Carolina.

The big picture: A campaign official said the attacks, delivered in press calls and high-level surrogate virtual events, will focus on his reopening of the economy.

Marisa Fernandez
3 hours ago - Health

FDA ends emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine

Photo: George Frey/AFP via Getty Images

The FDA ended Monday its emergency use authorizations for two controversial drugs, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, as a potential coronavirus treatment.

Why it matters: Despite gaining President Trump's adamant support and use, the drugs have failed in several clinical trials and have been found to possibly cause serious heart problems.

