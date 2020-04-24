1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden and DNC sign onto joint fundraising pact

Fadel Allassan

Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee signed Friday onto a joint fundraising pact, AP reports.

Why it matters: The measure allows individual donors to contribute up to $360,600 — a huge jump from the $5,600 maximum that an individual can donate to his campaign.

  • Democrats have been behind Republicans in terms of fundraising throughout the 2020 cycle due to a lengthy primary process — and the GOP and President Trump's campaign have as much as five times more cash on hand.

What they're saying: "Our goal is to ensure that we put Joe Biden in the best position possible to beat Donald Trump, and this joint fundraising agreement allows us to do just that," said the DNC's new CEO Mary Beth Cahill.

  • "The DNC has built an organization that has proven it can win up and down the ballot, and that is exactly what we will do in November," she added.

Marisa Fernandez

Biden: Trump will "try to kick back the election" due to coronavirus

Photo: JoeBiden.com via Getty Images

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Thursday during a virtual fundraiser that he thinks President Trump may try to postpone the 2020 general election because "that’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win," per a pool report.

The big picture: Trump has previously made false claims that alternatives to in-person voting, like mail-in ballots, are rigged, but Biden said he wants Congress to provide alternatives so Americans feel safe heading to the polls amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 2,766,611 — Total deaths: 194,456 — Total recoveries — 762,196Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 883,826 — Total deaths: 50,373 — Total recoveries — 81,206 — Total tested: 4,692,797Map.
  3. Federal government latest: The national deficit is forecast to increase sharply to $3.7 trillion in the 2020 fiscal year.
  4. State update: Cuomo says the WHO was "too little, too late" on coronavirus.
  5. Trump latest: Trump says comments that disinfectants could treat coronavirus were sarcastic.
  6. 📸 In photos: Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Rashaan Ayesh

In photos: Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic

A man recites the call for prayer in empty mosque in Gaza. Photo: Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Mosques around the world are empty and silent as Muslims begin breaking their fast, ending the first day of Ramadan.

Why it matters: Many families and friends typically meet up at mosques to pray and celebrate the holy month, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced people to celebrate in isolation. Those who did go to mosques practiced social distancing.

