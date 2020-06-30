48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: Republican satisfaction with state of the country drops to record-low 19%

President Trump at the White House on June 26. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Republican satisfaction with the way things are going in the U.S. has dropped significantly since April, falling close to Democratic dissatisfaction, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center.

Why it matters: Until June 30, Republican satisfaction with the state of the country had stayed above 50% for nearly all of Trump’s presidency, according to Pew. The latest survey shows 19% of Republicans and those who lean Republican are satisfied with the direction of the country, compared to 7% of Democrats and those who lean Democrat.

The big picture: President Trump's steady approval ratings within the Republican Party may be eroding as unemployment claims persist and coronavirus infections surge in most of the country. His response to protests against racial injustice earlier this month has also left top Republicans uneasy about his re-election prospects.

By the numbers: Joe Biden is leading Trump 54% to 44% when it comes to voter preference, with strong advantages over the incumbent in terms of temperament and empathy.

  • 63% of Republicans say they feel angry about the state of the U.S., while nearly 78% of Democrats report the same.
  • 56% of Republicans say they are fearful about the state of the country, while 75% of Democrats report the same — marking a wider partisan split.
  • Only one quarter of Republicans told Pew that they felt proud when thinking about the country in its current state.

Flashback: 74% of Americans said in an AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll earlier this month that the country is heading in the wrong direction, including 63% of Republicans — up from 42% in May.

Methodology: 4,708 adults — including 3,577 registered voters — surveyed in June 16-22 through a national, random sampling in Pew’s American Trends Panel (ATP). MOE ± 1.8 percentage points.

Ursula Perano
Jun 29, 2020 - Health

Poll: 30% of Americans say they trust Trump to get facts right on coronavirus

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

30% of Americans say they trust President Trump and his administration to "get the facts right" on the coronavirus — a lower mark than respondents gave the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (64%), their state governments (53%), local news (50%) and the news media in general (44%), according to a Pew Research Center poll released Monday.

Why it matters: As the coronavirus surges in states across the country, the largely mistrusted White House has been forced to step back into the spotlight. Vice President Mike Pence hosted his first coronavirus press briefing in weeks on Friday and appeared on CBS News' Face the Nation on Sunday, where he disputed that the new surge is a result of states reopening too quickly.

Hans Nichols
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden calls on Trump to wear a mask, limit rallies amid coronavirus surge

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Laying out his plans to combat the coronavirus during a speech on Tuesday, Joe Biden stared into the camera, addressed President Trump and questioned his fitness to lead the nation: "America needs a president."

The state of play: The former vice president pleaded with Trump to wear a mask, institute a national plan for reopening the country and economy, and unite the American people amid the pandemic.

Courtenay Brown
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Mnuchin says leftover PPP funds should go to hardest-hit industries

Mnuchin prepares to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday. Photo: Asos Katopodis/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at a congressional hearing on Tuesday that the $134 billion in leftover funds from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) should be repurposed and extended to businesses that have suffered the most during the coronavirus pandemic, including "restaurants and hotels."

Why it matters: Today is the last day small businesses can apply for loans via the PPP, as coronavirus cases spike and some states are pausing or rolling back reopening plans. The prospects for small businesses, many of which have already seen significant revenue drops, are devastating.

