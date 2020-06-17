16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: Biden leads Trump in six swing states

Photos: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading President Trump in all six 2020 battleground states tracked by a CNBC/Change Research poll out Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's the first time Biden has led across all six states in this poll, reflecting his growing momentum both nationwide and in critical swing states needed to win the election.

  • Biden's lead has widened in recent polls amid the coronavirus pandemic and widespread protests against police brutality and systemic racism.
  • The battleground advantage comes a week after a Gallup poll showed Trump’s net approval rating dropped 19 points in a month.

By the numbers:

  • Arizona: Biden 45%, Trump 44%
  • Florida: Biden 50%, Trump 43%
  • Michigan: Biden 47%, Trump 45%
  • North Carolina: Biden 47%, Trump 45%
  • Pennsylvania: Biden 49%, Trump 46%
  • Wisconsin: Biden 48%, Trump 44%

Worth noting: The poll also found that 45% of likely voters in the six states approved of Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis, while 55% disapproved.

  • 44% approve of Trump's handling of police violence and discrimination, while 56% disapprove. 
  • 52% of respondents said Trump’s response to the police killing of George Floyd and the ensuing protests was harmful, compared to 23% who said it was helpful. 

Methodology: The CNBC/Change Research poll surveyed 2,408 likely voters across the six states from June 12-14. It has a margin of error of ±2 percentage points. Go deeper.

