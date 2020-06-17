Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading President Trump in all six 2020 battleground states tracked by a CNBC/Change Research poll out Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's the first time Biden has led across all six states in this poll, reflecting his growing momentum both nationwide and in critical swing states needed to win the election.

Biden's lead has widened in recent polls amid the coronavirus pandemic and widespread protests against police brutality and systemic racism.

The battleground advantage comes a week after a Gallup poll showed Trump’s net approval rating dropped 19 points in a month.

By the numbers:

Arizona: Biden 45%, Trump 44%

Biden 45%, Trump 44% Florida: Biden 50%, Trump 43%

Biden 50%, Trump 43% Michigan: Biden 47%, Trump 45%

Biden 47%, Trump 45% North Carolina: Biden 47%, Trump 45%

Biden 47%, Trump 45% Pennsylvania: Biden 49%, Trump 46%

Biden 49%, Trump 46% Wisconsin: Biden 48%, Trump 44%

Worth noting: The poll also found that 45% of likely voters in the six states approved of Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis, while 55% disapproved.

44% approve of Trump's handling of police violence and discrimination, while 56% disapprove.

52% of respondents said Trump’s response to the police killing of George Floyd and the ensuing protests was harmful, compared to 23% who said it was helpful.

Methodology: The CNBC/Change Research poll surveyed 2,408 likely voters across the six states from June 12-14. It has a margin of error of ±2 percentage points.