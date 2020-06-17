Poll: Biden leads Trump in six swing states
Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading President Trump in all six 2020 battleground states tracked by a CNBC/Change Research poll out Wednesday.
Why it matters: It's the first time Biden has led across all six states in this poll, reflecting his growing momentum both nationwide and in critical swing states needed to win the election.
- Biden's lead has widened in recent polls amid the coronavirus pandemic and widespread protests against police brutality and systemic racism.
- The battleground advantage comes a week after a Gallup poll showed Trump’s net approval rating dropped 19 points in a month.
By the numbers:
- Arizona: Biden 45%, Trump 44%
- Florida: Biden 50%, Trump 43%
- Michigan: Biden 47%, Trump 45%
- North Carolina: Biden 47%, Trump 45%
- Pennsylvania: Biden 49%, Trump 46%
- Wisconsin: Biden 48%, Trump 44%
Worth noting: The poll also found that 45% of likely voters in the six states approved of Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis, while 55% disapproved.
- 44% approve of Trump's handling of police violence and discrimination, while 56% disapprove.
- 52% of respondents said Trump’s response to the police killing of George Floyd and the ensuing protests was harmful, compared to 23% who said it was helpful.
Methodology: The CNBC/Change Research poll surveyed 2,408 likely voters across the six states from June 12-14. It has a margin of error of ±2 percentage points.