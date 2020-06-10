Gallup: Trump’s net approval rating drops 19 points in a month

President Trump's approval rating has dropped from 49% to 39%, while his disapproval rating has shot up from 48% to 57%, according to the latest Gallup tracking poll out Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's the lowest net approval rating the president has recorded since October. The poll is Gallup's first since nationwide protests erupted in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

Public anger over Floyd's killing and racial injustice has become a "significant challenge for the president," according to Gallup.

Before the pandemic, Trump had enjoyed a strong economic approval rating, even as his average overall approval rating had hovered around 40%.

The 19-point plummet in the president's net approval comes as his own top advisers have been sounding the alarm over national and swing-state polling that shows him well behind Joe Biden.

By the numbers: Trump's had not recorded an overall approval rating of below 40% since October, after the House launched an impeachment inquiry.

Overall: Trump’s job rating has decreased among both parties. Republicans' approval fell from 92% to 85%, the lowest from his party in about two years, while Democrats' dropped from 14% to 5%.

Trump's handling of the economy also slid to 47%, down from 63% in January and 58% in February. Approval of Trump's handling of the economy had not been under 50% since November 2017. Coronavirus: 42% approve of the way Trump has handled the coronavirus, down from 50% in April.

Methodology: Results for this Gallup poll are from telephone interviews conducted May 28-June 4, 2020, with a random sample of 1,034 adults, aged 18 and older in the U.S. The margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

