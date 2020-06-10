Gallup: Trump’s net approval rating drops 19 points in a month
President Trump's approval rating has dropped from 49% to 39%, while his disapproval rating has shot up from 48% to 57%, according to the latest Gallup tracking poll out Wednesday.
Why it matters: It's the lowest net approval rating the president has recorded since October. The poll is Gallup's first since nationwide protests erupted in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.
- Public anger over Floyd's killing and racial injustice has become a "significant challenge for the president," according to Gallup.
- Before the pandemic, Trump had enjoyed a strong economic approval rating, even as his average overall approval rating had hovered around 40%.
- The 19-point plummet in the president's net approval comes as his own top advisers have been sounding the alarm over national and swing-state polling that shows him well behind Joe Biden.
By the numbers: Trump's had not recorded an overall approval rating of below 40% since October, after the House launched an impeachment inquiry.
- Overall: Trump’s job rating has decreased among both parties. Republicans' approval fell from 92% to 85%, the lowest from his party in about two years, while Democrats' dropped from 14% to 5%.
- Economy: Trump's handling of the economy also slid to 47%, down from 63% in January and 58% in February. Approval of Trump's handling of the economy had not been under 50% since November 2017.
- Coronavirus: 42% approve of the way Trump has handled the coronavirus, down from 50% in April.
Methodology: Results for this Gallup poll are from telephone interviews conducted May 28-June 4, 2020, with a random sample of 1,034 adults, aged 18 and older in the U.S. The margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.
