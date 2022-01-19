Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden says Kamala Harris will be his running mate in 2024

Ivana Saric

President Biden said during a press briefing Wednesday that he expects Vice President Kamala Harris to be his running mate again in 2024 if he chooses to run, saying, "I think she's doing a good job."

Why it matters: Biden himself has faced speculation that he may not run for a second term, at least in part due to his age, and Harris has faced criticism around her leadership and staff.

What he's saying: Asked if he was satisfied with Harris' work on voting rights after putting her in charge of the issue, and whether he would commit to making her his running mate in the next election if he runs, Biden said, "yes and yes."

  • Asked to expand, Biden said, "there's no need to. She's going to be my running mate, number one. And number two, I did put her in charge. I think she's doing a good job."

Go deeper: Biden concedes U.S. should have done more testing

Ivana Saric
25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says Russia likely to invade Ukraine

President Biden addressed the brewing conflict between Russia and Ukraine during a press briefing Wednesday, saying of Russian President Vladimir Putin, "my guess is he will move in."

Why it matters: U.S. officials have issued a series of warnings about Russia's threatening military buildup on the border with Ukraine, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying in Kyiv earlier Wednesday that Russia could invade "on very short notice."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
60 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden challenges GOP agenda: "What are Republicans for?"

President Biden pushed back against Republican efforts to obstruct his agenda during a press conference Wednesday, asking "What are Republicans for?"

Why it matters: Biden's speech comes as he approaches one year in office, facing low polling numbers and a stalled agenda.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Nathan Bomey, author of Closer
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Biden’s face mask campaign requires more imports from China

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

American mask manufacturers are getting whiplash, having gone from sleepy sector to mission-critical industry overnight — only to see sales collapse before now being suddenly in demand again.

Why it matters: As the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 rages, health experts now say Americans need legitimate N95 or KN95 masks to best protect themselves — not widely available fakes or less effective cloth masks.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow