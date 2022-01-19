Biden says Kamala Harris will be his running mate in 2024

President Biden said during a press briefing Wednesday that he expects Vice President Kamala Harris to be his running mate again in 2024 if he chooses to run, saying, "I think she's doing a good job."

Why it matters: Biden himself has faced speculation that he may not run for a second term, at least in part due to his age, and Harris has faced criticism around her leadership and staff.

What he's saying: Asked if he was satisfied with Harris' work on voting rights after putting her in charge of the issue, and whether he would commit to making her his running mate in the next election if he runs, Biden said, "yes and yes."

Asked to expand, Biden said, "there's no need to. She's going to be my running mate, number one. And number two, I did put her in charge. I think she's doing a good job."

