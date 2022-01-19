Biden challenges GOP agenda: "What are Republicans for?"

President Biden pushed back against Republican efforts to obstruct his agenda during a press conference Wednesday, asking "What are Republicans for?"

Why it matters: Biden's speech comes as he approaches one year in office, facing low polling numbers and a stalled agenda.

What they're saying: "One thing I haven't been able to do so far is get my Republican friends to get in the game at making things better in this country," Biden said.

"I did not anticipate that there would be such a stalwart effort to make sure that the most important thing was that President Biden didn't get anything done."

"Think about this. What are Republicans for? What are they for?"

The big picture: During his speech, Biden took the opportunity to tout the accomplishments of the administration, from expanding COVID-19 testing to improving the economy.