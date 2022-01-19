Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
President Biden on Wednesday declined to say if the upcoming election would be fair and legitimate without voting rights reform.
Why it matters: Biden previously called Republicans' voting restrictions as an attack on democracy and emphasized that the forces behind the Jan. 6 insurrection could rise up again if voting rights legislation remains blocked.
What he's saying: Asked at a news briefing if he believes the election would be fair if Congress doesn't pass voting rights legislation, Biden said "it all depends on whether or not we're able to make the case to the American people that some of this is being set up to try to alter the outcome of the election."
- He noted, however, that "no matter how hard they make it for minorities to vote, I think you'll find them willing to stand in line and defy the attempt to keep them from being able to vote."
- "It's going to be difficult. I make no bones about that," he added. "We've not run out of options yet. And we'll see how this moves."
Biden later said the upcoming 2022 midterms could "easily be illegitimate," he said when asked again about election outcomes.
- "The prospect of an illegitimate [election] is in direct proportion us being able to get these reforms passed, but I don't think ... you're gonna see the Democratic Party give up on coming back."
Worth noting: Voting rights leaders have said they aren't confident Biden can deliver on the issue.
- Democrats so far have failed to pass voting rights legislation, and a reforms bill faces near-certain defeat in the Senate when it comes up for a vote Wednesday.