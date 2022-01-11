Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden calls Jan. 6 insurrection an attempted "coup"

Shawna Chen

President Biden speaks about voting rights legislation at the Atlanta University Center Consortium on Jan. 11. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden on Tuesday called the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection an attempted "coup."

Why it matters: In a speech on voting rights in Atlanta, Biden used strong language to lambast former President Trump and his supporters for trying to "win through violence what he had lost at the ballot box."

What he's saying: "That’s why we’re here today: to stand against the forces in America that value power over principle, forces that attempted a coup, a coup against the legally expressed will of the American people by sowing doubt, inventing charges of fraud and seeking to steal the 2020 election from the people," Biden said.

  • "They want chaos to reign. We want the people to rule.'

In an address stating his support for changing the Senate's filibuster rules, Biden cited the insurrection as evidence for the need to bolster voting rights.

  • "I believe the threat to our democracy is so grave that we must find a way to pass the voting rights bill, debate them, vote, let the majority prevail."

Worth noting: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said that the Senate will vote on rule changes to the filibuster by Jan. 17.

Go deeper

Noah Bressner
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden backs filibuster changes to pass voting rights bill

Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden on Tuesday threw his support behind changing the Senate's filibuster rules in an effort to pass voting rights legislation.

Driving the news: "I believe the threat to our democracy is so grave that we must find a way to pass the voting rights bill, debate them, vote, let the majority prevail," Biden said in a major speech in Atlanta. "And if that bare minimum is blocked, we have no option but to change the Senate rule, including getting rid of the filibuster for this."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Voting rights leaders to snub Biden speech

Black Voters Matter and other voting rights groups outside of the White House last year. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

A coalition of Georgia voting and civil rights groups announced Monday they're going to skip President Biden's speech highlighting the issue on Tuesday in Atlanta.

Driving the news: "We’re beyond speeches. We’re beyond events," LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, said during a Zoom meeting attended by reporters. "What we are demanding is federal legislation."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coons, Warnock discuss urgent need for voting rights

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

On the somber sidelines of former Sen. Johnny Isakson's funeral in Georgia last week, Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) discussed a piece of urgent business: the importance of passing election reforms.

Why it matters: The exchange underscores the existential stakes not only the Democratic Party but some of its individual leaders attach to voting rights legislation. The setting was appropriate, given Georgia Republicans have enacted a series of changes that could impact the election efforts of Warnock and other key Democratic candidates.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow