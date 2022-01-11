Biden calls Jan. 6 insurrection an attempted "coup"

President Biden on Tuesday called the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection an attempted "coup."

Why it matters: In a speech on voting rights in Atlanta, Biden used strong language to lambast former President Trump and his supporters for trying to "win through violence what he had lost at the ballot box."

What he's saying: "That’s why we’re here today: to stand against the forces in America that value power over principle, forces that attempted a coup, a coup against the legally expressed will of the American people by sowing doubt, inventing charges of fraud and seeking to steal the 2020 election from the people," Biden said.

"They want chaos to reign. We want the people to rule.'

In an address stating his support for changing the Senate's filibuster rules, Biden cited the insurrection as evidence for the need to bolster voting rights.

"I believe the threat to our democracy is so grave that we must find a way to pass the voting rights bill, debate them, vote, let the majority prevail."

Worth noting: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said that the Senate will vote on rule changes to the filibuster by Jan. 17.