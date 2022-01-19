Biden concedes U.S. should have done more testing

President Biden acknowledged Wednesday that the U.S. should have done more testing earlier on during his first year in office.

Why it matters: The administration has faced criticism for the timing of the free tests that it distributed. A widespread shortage impacted millions across the country during the holidays as Omicron cases surged.

What he's saying: "Should we have done more testing earlier? Yes," he during a news briefing from the White House.

"But we're doing more now," he added. "We've gone from zero at-home tests a year ago to 375 million tests on the market in just this month."

The big picture: Biden has launched an initiative that allows each household to obtain up to four free tests.