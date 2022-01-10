Sign up for our daily briefing

Insurers to cover costs for at-home COVID tests starting Saturday

Shawna Chen

COVID-19 rapid at-home test kits rest on a table at a free distribution event for those who received vaccination shots or booster shots on Jan. 7 in Los Angeles. Photo: Mario Tama via Getty Images

Health insurers will be required to cover costs for over-the-counter, at-home COVID tests starting this Saturday, the Health and Human Services Department announced Monday.

Why it matters: Under President Biden's strategy to expand access to free COVID testing, insurers will either cover costs upfront or reimburse people after they submit claims.

  • But it’s unclear how the rollout will help the more immediate problem: millions are struggling to access tests due to a supply shortage.

How it works: Insurance companies will be required to cover eight tests per covered person per month, starting after Jan. 15. People will not need a doctor's order.

  • That means a family of four on the same plan would be able to access up to 32 tests per month for free.
  • There is no limit on the number of tests covered if they are ordered by a health care provider after a clinical assessment. This includes people who may need the tests due to underlying medical conditions.

Worth noting: Because people often have to wait an indefinite amount of time to get reimbursed, the Biden administration is pushing insurers and employers to set up programs that would give people direct access to tests with no out-of-pocket costs through pharmacies and retailers.

  • If an individual who has direct access through such programs purchases a test outside the network, insurers must reimburse them up to $12 per test.

Be smart: This does not include people on traditional Medicare or the uninsured.

  • But it does include Medicaid, and people with Medicare Advantage could also qualify depending on their plan.
  • The Biden administration is also providing up to 50 million free at-home tests to community health centers and Medicare-certified health clinics for distribution.

Alissa Widman Neese
11 hours ago - Axios Columbus

Ohio's COVID surge is probably worse than we think

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Ohio's latest COVID-19 surge is likely being underreported because of a simultaneous surge in at-home testing.

Why it matters: Without accurate data, health officials can't capture the full severity of community spread.

Caitlin Owens
Updated 10 hours ago - Health

The Biden administration has a COVID credibility crisis

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A series of messaging missteps is threatening the credibility of federal health agencies, and critics say the White House isn’t doing enough to manage the fallout.

Why it matters: While much of the unvaccinated population is unlikely to be persuaded by any messenger, large swaths of the public are still receptive to expert guidance, but federal health agencies, particularly the CDC, may be squandering their credibility with this population.

Bob Herman
12 hours ago - Health

What to watch at JPM22

JPM in 2020, the last time the conference has been in-person and a respiratory virus' dream. Photo: Bob Herman/Axios

The annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference kicks off today, and it's virtual for the second straight year after companies raised concerns about rising coronavirus cases.

Why it matters: Health care is as profitable as ever amid the global pandemic, and companies are eager to tell deep-pocketed power brokers why they should continue to plow more money into the industry and expect hefty returns.

