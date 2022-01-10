Insurers to cover costs for at-home COVID tests starting Saturday

Health insurers will be required to cover costs for over-the-counter, at-home COVID tests starting this Saturday, the Health and Human Services Department announced Monday.

Why it matters: Under President Biden's strategy to expand access to free COVID testing, insurers will either cover costs upfront or reimburse people after they submit claims.

But it’s unclear how the rollout will help the more immediate problem: millions are struggling to access tests due to a supply shortage.

How it works: Insurance companies will be required to cover eight tests per covered person per month, starting after Jan. 15. People will not need a doctor's order.

That means a family of four on the same plan would be able to access up to 32 tests per month for free.

There is no limit on the number of tests covered if they are ordered by a health care provider after a clinical assessment. This includes people who may need the tests due to underlying medical conditions.

Worth noting: Because people often have to wait an indefinite amount of time to get reimbursed, the Biden administration is pushing insurers and employers to set up programs that would give people direct access to tests with no out-of-pocket costs through pharmacies and retailers.

If an individual who has direct access through such programs purchases a test outside the network, insurers must reimburse them up to $12 per test.

Be smart: This does not include people on traditional Medicare or the uninsured.