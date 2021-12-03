A reality check on free at-home COVID tests

The Biden administration's decision to require health insurance companies to cover the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests is part of a national effort to more easily identify infected people and stunt the spread of the virus this winter.

Reality check: Millions of people who are uninsured or are covered by Medicare and Medicaid weren't included in the announcement, and the redemption of a "free" test still requires insured people to pay upfront.

Details: Federal agencies will release guidance by Jan. 15 that will explain how this policy will work.

The White House said insured people who buy at-home COVID tests "will be able to seek reimbursement from their group health plan or health insurance issuer and have insurance cover the cost during the public health emergency."

The Biden administration also will distribute 50 million tests to community health clinics and rural sites, available for free.

Between the lines: The 50 million free tests will help some of the uninsured, those on government insurance programs and people who otherwise can't afford the tests.

But those tests won't cover everyone, and the structure of America's private health insurance system doesn't guarantee insured people will get at-home tests for free either.

Based on the White House's language, the onus will be on people to buy tests at stores or pharmacies, assuming there are enough tests.

People then will have to submit receipts to insurers and wait an indefinite amount of time to get reimbursed. There's always a chance a claim could get erroneously denied or stalled.

This sounds similar to mail-in rebates, a process that consumers hate and often don't complete.

What they're saying: America's Health Insurance Plans, the lobbying group for insurers, said in a statement that companies will ensure "that everyone has access to affordable diagnostic testing ... and that clear rules and guidance allow these efforts to be implemented effectively."

The bottom line: "You really want the at-home tests available for cheap at the point-of-sale," tweeted Loren Adler, a health policy expert at the Brookings Institution.