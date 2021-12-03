Sign up for our daily briefing

A reality check on free at-home COVID tests

Abbott and Quidel each make at-home COVID-19 tests. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Biden administration's decision to require health insurance companies to cover the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests is part of a national effort to more easily identify infected people and stunt the spread of the virus this winter.

Reality check: Millions of people who are uninsured or are covered by Medicare and Medicaid weren't included in the announcement, and the redemption of a "free" test still requires insured people to pay upfront.

Details: Federal agencies will release guidance by Jan. 15 that will explain how this policy will work.

  • The White House said insured people who buy at-home COVID tests "will be able to seek reimbursement from their group health plan or health insurance issuer and have insurance cover the cost during the public health emergency."
  • The Biden administration also will distribute 50 million tests to community health clinics and rural sites, available for free.

Between the lines: The 50 million free tests will help some of the uninsured, those on government insurance programs and people who otherwise can't afford the tests.

  • But those tests won't cover everyone, and the structure of America's private health insurance system doesn't guarantee insured people will get at-home tests for free either.
  • Based on the White House's language, the onus will be on people to buy tests at stores or pharmacies, assuming there are enough tests.
  • People then will have to submit receipts to insurers and wait an indefinite amount of time to get reimbursed. There's always a chance a claim could get erroneously denied or stalled.
  • This sounds similar to mail-in rebates, a process that consumers hate and often don't complete.

What they're saying: America's Health Insurance Plans, the lobbying group for insurers, said in a statement that companies will ensure "that everyone has access to affordable diagnostic testing ... and that clear rules and guidance allow these efforts to be implemented effectively."

The bottom line: "You really want the at-home tests available for cheap at the point-of-sale," tweeted Loren Adler, a health policy expert at the Brookings Institution.

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
Dec 2, 2021 - Health

Biden administration moves to make insurance cover at-home COVID tests

President Biden speaks at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 1. Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The federal government will issue guidance to allow people with private health insurance to seek reimbursement for the cost of at-home COVID tests, President Biden will announce Thursday.

Why it matters: The move — which comes amid growing concern about the Omicron variant and as part of the administration's larger strategy to mitigate the spread of COVID this winter — will expand access to at-home testing for over 150 million people.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
10 hours ago - World

COVID cases surge in South Africa in sign Omicron wave is coming

Recreated from Our World in Data; Chart: Axios Visuals

South Africa alerted the world to the Omicron variant. Now data out of South Africa may serve as a warning of what we're facing.

Driving the news: South Africa recorded 11,535 new cases Thursday with 22.4% of tests coming back positive — up from an average of about 300 new cases, with a 2% test positivity rate 10 days earlier. The country's top public health officials expect that exponential rise to continue as Omicron rapidly becomes the dominant variant.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: First known U.S. case of Omicron variant identified in California — America probably won't lead the effort to understand Omicron — CDC prepares tougher testing rules for international travelers.
  2. Politics: Omicron travel bans are sign of what's to come — Meta removes accounts linked to COVID disinformation effort by China.
  3. Vaccines: Omicron adds urgency to vaccinating world — Omicron fuels the case for COVID boosters — Moderna loses patent battles tied to COVID vaccine.
  4. World: Germany approves new restrictions for unvaccinated people — Omicron variant detected in more countriesWHO advises people 60 or older to postpone travel due to Omicron
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow