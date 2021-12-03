A reality check on free at-home COVID tests

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Abbott and Quidel each make at-home COVID-19 tests. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
The Biden administration's decision to require health insurance companies to cover the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests is part of a national effort to more easily identify infected people and stunt the spread of the virus this winter.
Reality check: Millions of people who are uninsured or are covered by Medicare and Medicaid weren't included in the announcement, and the redemption of a "free" test still requires insured people to pay upfront.
Details: Federal agencies will release guidance by Jan. 15 that will explain how this policy will work.
- The White House said insured people who buy at-home COVID tests "will be able to seek reimbursement from their group health plan or health insurance issuer and have insurance cover the cost during the public health emergency."
- The Biden administration also will distribute 50 million tests to community health clinics and rural sites, available for free.
Between the lines: The 50 million free tests will help some of the uninsured, those on government insurance programs and people who otherwise can't afford the tests.
- But those tests won't cover everyone, and the structure of America's private health insurance system doesn't guarantee insured people will get at-home tests for free either.
- Based on the White House's language, the onus will be on people to buy tests at stores or pharmacies, assuming there are enough tests.
- People then will have to submit receipts to insurers and wait an indefinite amount of time to get reimbursed. There's always a chance a claim could get erroneously denied or stalled.
- This sounds similar to mail-in rebates, a process that consumers hate and often don't complete.
What they're saying: America's Health Insurance Plans, the lobbying group for insurers, said in a statement that companies will ensure "that everyone has access to affordable diagnostic testing ... and that clear rules and guidance allow these efforts to be implemented effectively."
The bottom line: "You really want the at-home tests available for cheap at the point-of-sale," tweeted Loren Adler, a health policy expert at the Brookings Institution.