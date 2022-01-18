The website where Americans can request free, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests from the government launched Tuesday and is now accepting orders.

Driving the news: The website went live in its beta phase and is operating at a limited capacity a day before its official launch. Every home in the U.S. is eligible for up to four COVID tests, according to the website.

The beta launch aims to address troubleshooting and "ensure as smooth of an official launch tomorrow as possible," a White House official said.

Background: President Biden announced the program in December, amid mounting criticism for not making at-home tests widely available ahead of the emergence of the Omicron variant, which has driven up infections across the U.S.

What's next: The site is expected to officially launch mid-morning Wednesday, the official said.