COVID testing site lines spike ahead of holidays

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Cars line up at a rapid antigen coronavirus testing site at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens near Miami, on Aug. 5, 2020. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
With a rise in coronavirus cases across the country and the holiday season in full swing, getting a COVID-19 test has become harder with testing sites already starting to see long lines, NBC News reports.
Driving the news: COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths are increasing across the country, and the U.S. is averaging 122,000 new cases per day as the holiday season gets underway and will bring more people together.
By the numbers: COVID-19 tests are getting harder to obtain with long lines at testing centers in cities like New York City and Miami.
- CityMD, an urgent care provider, said its testing volume increased more than 25% over the two last weeks in New York City, and that lab results are taking as long as three to five days to come back, per NBC.
- On Friday, New York reported 21,027 COVID cases, surpassing the previous single-day record.
The state of play: Local health agencies in Indiana told residents this month that the state had limited rapid tests or are no longer offering them, per NBC.
- Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a news conference Thursday that residents should consider moving their holiday events outdoors as drive-thru testing sites in the state had long lines of cars.
- Philadelphia's health commissioner Cheryl Bettigole also said that the city could be entering "the most dangerous time since last winter" due to a rise in cases, hospitalizations, the new Omicron variant and holiday gatherings.
But, but, but: At-home COVID-19 tests are also hard to come by with residents in Hartford, Connecticut, leaving pharmacies empty-handed because brands like BinaxNOW and QuickVue At-Home are out of stock, per NBC.
- Abbott, which produces the BinaxNow rapid test, previously told Axios ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday that it had scaled up its manufacturing operation to produce more than 50 million tests per month, and will be "widely available" through the holidays.
What they're saying: "For that extra reassurance, as we have more disease in this country right now, do a test and make sure that you're negative before you mix and gather in different households," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said in a White House briefing on Friday.
- "The reality is testing resources aren't infinite in this country," Dr. Meena Brewster, health officer in St. Mary's County, Maryland, told NBC News.
- "Depending on how omicron goes, we may very well get to long delays in test turnaround times and very restricted access to testing, like where we were early on in the pandemic," Brewster added.