New York reported 21,027 COVID cases on Friday, surpassing the previous single-day record from January as Omicron reaches across the state.

Why it matters: With the new variant appearing to spread more easily than previous COVID strains, the surge will likely be replicated around the country, Axios' Caitlin Owens writes.

Details: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), who announced the new record on Friday, also noted the state's number of reported daily hospitalizations is on the rise.