The ongoing U.S. failure on rapid COVID tests

Bryan Walsh
Bryan Walsh, author of Future

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The lightning-quick spread of the Omicron variant has finally made clear the value of cheap and accessible rapid at-home COVID tests.

Why it matters: Omicron moves fast, and rapid tests that can prove infectiousness instantly, rather than PCR lab tests that can take days to get results, can help to stem the spread.

  • But new U.S. policies to provide more tests for free are likely too little, too late to make a meaningful dent in this wave.

Driving the news: Yesterday, President Biden announced his administration would purchase 500 million rapid tests this winter and make them available for Americans to order for free, with the first shipment arriving in January.

  • The White House will also establish new testing sites and invoke the Defense Production Act to help manufacture more diagnostics.

The big picture: While more tests will help — as will providing them free of charge — the U.S. is still hamstrung by months of neglecting the importance of rapid tests and by the FDA's sluggish moves to approve more of them.

  • "Rapid tests are one of the most powerful tools that have not really been utilized in a powerful way in this pandemic," Michael Mina, a former Harvard epidemiologist who is now the chief science officer of the home testing company eMed, said in a press event yesterday.
  • But making at-home tests free won't help much if supplies remain scarce, and 500 million won't go far if Americans are expected to use tests whenever they gather for the foreseeable future.

The bottom line: Rapid tests aren't a panacea — they'll miss some cases, and countries like the U.K. and Germany that have rolled them out in far larger numbers haven't fully escaped Omicron.

  • But they sure would be nice to have now.

Go deeper

Caitlin Owens
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's COVID culpability

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

In its never-ending race to stay ahead of the coronavirus, the Biden administration keeps falling behind.

Why it matters: The U.S. is facing an overwhelming surge of cases driven by the Omicron variant less than six months after President Biden celebrated "Independence from COVID-⁠19," and experts say the administration could have done more to better prepare the country.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Asher Price
Dec 21, 2021 - Axios Austin

Texas paid hundreds of millions for COVID tests later flagged by FDA

A Curative mobile COVID-19 testing site in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in November. Photo: Cate Dingley/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Texas' lead emergency agency paid a small California firm more than $385 million for COVID tests that were subsequently flagged for potential false results by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

State of play: The Texas Department of Emergency Management has shelled out roughly $150 per PCR test kit to Gothams, an emergency management firm run by ex-military personnel, according to an Axios analysis of procurement data collected through open records requests.

  • TDEM paid hundreds of millions of dollars to Gothams for the Curative PCR test kits, ordered between April and December 2020, which were then distributed to prisons and other facilities.
  • But in January 2021, the FDA warned that COVID-19 tests made by Curative might tell patients they were free of the virus, even when they weren't.
Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
17 hours ago - Health

WHO Europe chief on Omicron: "We can see another storm coming"

World Health Organization Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge. Photo: Alexander Astafyev\TASS via Getty Images

World Health Organization Europe regional director Hans Kluge said at a briefing Tuesday that governments should prepare for "a significant surge" in COVID-19 cases, driven by the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

Threat level: "We can see another storm coming — Omicron is becoming, or already has become, dominant in several countries — including in Denmark, Portugal and the United Kingdom, where its numbers are doubling" and "generating previously unseen transmission rates," Kluge said.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

