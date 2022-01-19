Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Biden: Fighting inflation is the Fed's job

Neil Irwin

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Biden said Wednesday that fighting inflation is the job of the Federal Reserve, tacitly endorsing the central bank's shift toward higher interest rates.

Why it matters: Biden's comments made clear that Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell will face no pushback from the White House as it moves toward tighter money, contrary to the typical political dynamics.

The big picture: With inflation of 7% in 2021, Biden's approval ratings are suffering and the Fed is trying to pivot abruptly away from its ultra-low interest rate policies without crashing the economy.

  • Biden said in a news conference that "the critical job of making sure that the elevated prices don't become entrenched rests with the Federal Reserve."
  • "Given the strength of the economy and the pace of recent price increases, it's appropriate, as … Fed chairman Powell has indicated, to recalibrate the support that is now necessary," he said, adding that he respects the central bank's independence.

The Fed was already on track to raise interest rates multiple times this year, from their current near-zero levels. Biden's comments make it clear the White House supports that effort.

  • More typically, elected officials try to pressure central bankers to maintain loose money to stimulate growth. That's what former President Trump did in 2018 and 2019, and what the Reagan White House did when Paul Volcker led the Fed in the early 1980s.

The bottom line: The comments reflect the Biden administration's conviction that getting inflation under control is crucial to the president's political future — and that tools the administration directly controls are ill-suited to the job.

Ivana Saric
24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says Russia likely to invade Ukraine

President Biden addressed the brewing conflict between Russia and Ukraine during a press briefing Wednesday, saying of Russian President Vladimir Putin, "my guess is he will move in."

Why it matters: U.S. officials have issued a series of warnings about Russia's threatening military buildup on the border with Ukraine, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying in Kyiv earlier Wednesday that Russia could invade "on very short notice."

Ivana Saric
59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden challenges GOP agenda: "What are Republicans for?"

President Biden pushed back against Republican efforts to obstruct his agenda during a press conference Wednesday, asking "What are Republicans for?"

Why it matters: Biden's speech comes as he approaches one year in office, facing low polling numbers and a stalled agenda.

Nathan Bomey, author of Closer
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Biden’s face mask campaign requires more imports from China

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

American mask manufacturers are getting whiplash, having gone from sleepy sector to mission-critical industry overnight — only to see sales collapse before now being suddenly in demand again.

Why it matters: As the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 rages, health experts now say Americans need legitimate N95 or KN95 masks to best protect themselves — not widely available fakes or less effective cloth masks.

