Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Harris pushes back

Vice President Harris speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit in Washington, D.C., Nov. 16. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday that she does not feel misused in her role and pushed back on claims that the White House has restricted her politically.

Driving the news: "We're getting things done, and we're doing it together," Harris told ABC's George Stephanopoulos in an interview on "Good Morning America."

  • "I'm very, very excited about the work that we have accomplished. But I am also absolutely, absolutely clear-eyed that there is a lot more to do, and we're gonna get it done," Harris said.
  • Harris also touted the bipartisan infrastructure package, which President Biden signed into law on Monday, saying: "This was a good week."
A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

The big picture: The interview comes after CNN reported allegations that people in Harris' circle believe the vice president is being sidelined and that key West Wing aides "have largely thrown up their hands at Vice President Kamala Harris and her staff," CNN writes.

  • Harris' chief spokesperson, Symone Sanders, defended the vice president after the report, saying: "It is unfortunate that ... some in the media are focused on gossip — not on the results that the President and the Vice President have delivered," per ABC.

What she's saying: Harris said combating inflation is one of the "highest priorities" for her and Biden.

  • "It's real. And it's, it's rough. Groceries — the cost of groceries — has gone up, the cost of gas has gone up," Harris said of inflation.
  • "And, as this is all happening, in the context of two years of a pandemic. Over 700,000 lives lost much less the loss of livelihoods and, and a sense of normalcy. So, it's a lot."
  • Harris also said that she and Biden were "absolutely not" discussing plans for 2024 yet.

Alissa Widman Neese
Nov 17, 2021 - Axios Columbus

What the infrastructure bill means for Ohio

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Ohio is poised to receive billions of dollars in federal funding through the bipartisan infrastructure bill President Biden signed Monday.

Why it matters: The surge of money will touch many aspects of daily life for Ohioans, funding roadwork, bridge repairs, water systems and broadband expansion, among other things.

Zachary Basu
3 mins ago - World

Top Democrat proposes crushing sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) has introduced an amendment that would trigger a cascade of sanctions against top Russian officials, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, major financial institutions, sovereign debt transactions and more in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: U.S. officials have been sounding the alarm about Russia's massive military buildup on the eastern border of Ukraine. The sanctions threat is intended to serve as a powerful deterrent against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in his trial. Photo: Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

A jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all five counts in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Driving the news: Defense lawyers argued Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, in Kenosha in August 2020.

