Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday that she does not feel misused in her role and pushed back on claims that the White House has restricted her politically.

Driving the news: "We're getting things done, and we're doing it together," Harris told ABC's George Stephanopoulos in an interview on "Good Morning America."

"I'm very, very excited about the work that we have accomplished. But I am also absolutely, absolutely clear-eyed that there is a lot more to do, and we're gonna get it done," Harris said.

Harris also touted the bipartisan infrastructure package, which President Biden signed into law on Monday, saying: "This was a good week."

The big picture: The interview comes after CNN reported allegations that people in Harris' circle believe the vice president is being sidelined and that key West Wing aides "have largely thrown up their hands at Vice President Kamala Harris and her staff," CNN writes.

Harris' chief spokesperson, Symone Sanders, defended the vice president after the report, saying: "It is unfortunate that ... some in the media are focused on gossip — not on the results that the President and the Vice President have delivered," per ABC.

What she's saying: Harris said combating inflation is one of the "highest priorities" for her and Biden.

"It's real. And it's, it's rough. Groceries — the cost of groceries — has gone up, the cost of gas has gone up," Harris said of inflation.

"And, as this is all happening, in the context of two years of a pandemic. Over 700,000 lives lost much less the loss of livelihoods and, and a sense of normalcy. So, it's a lot."

Harris also said that she and Biden were "absolutely not" discussing plans for 2024 yet.

