Biden leads Trump by 15 points in new poll as coronavirus cases spike

A combination photo of President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images/Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the preferred candidate to handle the coronavirus pandemic and he's opened up a 15-point lead over President Trump, an ABC News/Washington Post poll published early on Sunday finds.

By the numbers: Biden is ahead of Trump 55-40% among registered voters. However, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee's margin narrows to 54-44% among likely voters.

Why it matters: Per the poll news release, "Three and a half months ago the two candidates were virtually even in trust to handle the pandemic, Trump +2 percentage points, 45-43 percent. Today, with COVID-19 cases surging around the nation, Biden leads Trump on the issue by a 20-point margin, 54-34 percent."

The picture: The phone survey of 1,006 adults, conducted from July 12-15 with a margin of error of 3.5 points, comes as coronavirus cases spike across the United States.

  • 19 states this week set new highs for coronavirus infections recorded in a single day this week and the U.S. on Saturday reported more than 71,500 new coronavirus cases — second highest to the record 75,600-plus set last Thursday.
  • A Quinnipiac University poll out last Wednesday reported 62% of registered voters said Trump's hurting efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Of note: Trump's new campaign manager Bill Stepien on Thursday dismissed recent polls showing the president losing five of six swing states — and sinking into a double-digit hole nationwide, noting that similar surveys "had the world convinced that Hillary Clinton would be elected in 2016."

Read the full poll, via DocumentCloud:

Editor's note: This article has been updated to include the poll and with further details of the survey and more context.

