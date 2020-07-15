1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: 62% say Trump is hurting efforts to slow spread of coronavirus

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

62% of registered voters say President Trump is hurting efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, compared to 31% who say he's helping, according to a Quinnipiac University poll out Wednesday.

The big picture: 36% of Americans approve of Trump's overall job performance and 60% disapprove — his worst net approval rating since August 2017 and a six-point drop from June. The poll has Joe Biden with a 15% advantage nationally over Trump, widening his lead from last month by seven points.

Between the lines: On his handling of the economy, Trump's approval rating dropped to 36% in July as states force more businesses to close again due to the nationwide surge in coronavirus cases.

  • "Trump's strongest card, the economy, shredded by a killer virus, may have left the president with no go- to issue or trait to stave off defeat," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

By the numbers:

  • 61% disapprove of the way Trump has handled reopening schools
  • 67% say they do not trust the information Trump is providing about the coronavirus
  • 65% say they trust information provided by Anthony Fauci, whom White House officials have sought to discredit in recent days

Head-to-head with Biden:

  • On handling a crisis: Biden 57% — Trump 38%
  • On handling health care: Biden 58% — Trump 35%
  • On handling coronavirus: Biden 59% — Trump 35%
  • On handling racial inequality: Biden 62% — Trump 30%

The bottom line: "Yes, there's still 16 weeks until Election Day, but this is a very unpleasant real time look at what the future could be for President Trump," Malloy said. "There is no upside, no silver lining, no encouraging trend hidden somewhere in this survey for the president."

Methodology: This RDD telephone survey was conducted from July 9 – 13, 2020 throughout the nation. Responses are reported for 1,273 self-identified registered voters with a margin of sampling error of +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Ina Fried
Updated 7 mins ago - Technology

Bitcoin scam hacks Twitter accounts of Obama, Biden, Bill Gates and others

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

A number of prominent Twitter accounts, including those of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Gates and Elon Musk, appear to have been compromised Wednesday, posting messages tied to a cryptocurrency scam.

The big picture: One bitcoin wallet linked to the scam appears to have received the equivalent of over $100,000, according to CNBC.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DVF

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Wednesday after being hospitalized Tuesday morning for a possible infection, according to the Supreme Court. "She is at home and doing well," a spokesperson said.

Why it matters: The 87-year-old liberal justice has battled health complications for years, including a cancer diagnosis that she beat in January of this year. In May, Ginsburg was hospitalized and received nonsurgical treatment for a gallbladder condition.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 13,405,694 — Total deaths: 580,388 — Total recoveries — 7,451,312Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 3,465,031 — Total deaths: 136,940 — Total recoveries: 1,049,098 — Total tested: 41,764,557Map.
  3. States: Alabama's GOP governor issues statewide mask mandate — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tests positive.
  4. Politics: Fauci says White House effort to discredit him is "bizarre" — Trump says trade adviser Peter Navarro shouldn't have written op-ed attacking Fauci.
  5. Schools: Houston and San Francisco public school districts to be online-only this fall
