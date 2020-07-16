39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

New Trump campaign manager dismisses polls in first official statement

Trump in the Rose Garden on July 14. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump's new campaign manager Bill Stepien dismissed recent polls that show Joe Biden leading Trump by double digits, claiming in his first official statement in the job Thursday that similar polls "had the world convinced that Hillary Clinton would be elected in 2016."

The big picture: Stepien, who replaced Brad Parscale on Wednesday after a raft of polling showed Trump down badly both nationally and in swing states, said the campaign's new goal is to "expose Joe Biden as a hapless tool of the extreme left" and "contrast his failures with the undeniable successes of President Trump."

What he's saying: Stepien praised Parscale's time as manager, noting that he "built an unprecedentedly strong campaign based on data and technology."

  • He said the Trump campaign has "a better team, better voter information, a better ground game, better fundraising, and most importantly, a better candidate with a better record" than Biden's campaign.
  • "With 109 days left, our goal is clear — to win each day we have left until election day. If we win more days than Joe Biden wins, President Trump will be re-elected," Stepien said.
  • "The same media polls that had the world convinced that Hillary Clinton would be elected in 2016 are trying the same trick again in 2020.  It won’t work.”

Between the lines: With this statement, Stepien is doing three things, Axios' Margaret Talev notes:

  1. Asserting himself as an empowered campaign manager in the face of reports that Jared Kushner is really running the show
  2. Ensuring Parscale gets his due credit and that they can have a good working relationship after Trump sidelined him and elevated Stepien
  3. Signaling a tactical strategy of trying to paint an establishment Democrat as a leftist radical and win daily news cycles

Go deeper: Trump's summer shakeup shows he knows he's losing

20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump announces new campaign manager

President Trump. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump announced on Wednesday that Bill Stepien will take over as his new 2020 campaign manager.

Why it matters: The elevation of Stepien is a demotion for Brad Parscale, Trump's existing campaign manager. Parscale was hand-picked by Jared Kushner, the president's adviser and son-in-law. He had been in the role longer than any of Trump's previous campaign managers.

Mike AllenAlayna TreeneJonathan Swan
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's summer shakeup

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump demoted campaign manager Brad Parscale and replaced him with his deputy, hours after a brutal new round of polls showed Trump losing five of six swing states — and sinking into a double-digit hole nationally.

Why it matters: Trump's announcement — on Facebook, in the midst of a Twitter outage — shows that he knows he's losing.

Sara Fischer
4 mins ago - Economy & Business

Netflix shocks Wall Street with earnings miss, weak 3rd quarter guidance

Illustration:Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Netflix's stock was down more than 12% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the entertainment giant said it missed analyst expectations on earnings-per-share and added fewer subscribers than expected during the second quarter.

Why it matters: Netflix was supposed to be a safe bet for investors this quarter. Third-party measurement companies like Nielsen and Parrot Analytics suggested throughout the quarter that the entertainment giant was pulling ahead of competitors in the U.S. in terms of consumer engagement during the pandemic.

