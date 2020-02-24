10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Sanders reveals free childcare plan for preschoolers

Rebecca Falconer

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally on Saturday in El Paso, Texas. Photo: Cengiz Yar/Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders announced during an interview on CBS' "60 Minutes" a new plan to guarantee free child care and pre-kindergarten to all American children from infancy to age four.

Details: In the wide-ranging interview, Sanders told Anderson Cooper he planned to pay for universal childcare with a wealth tax. "It's taxes on billionaires," he said.

" I get a little bit tired of hearing my opponents saying — 'Gee, how you going to pay for a program that impacts and helps children or working-class families or middle-class families? How you going to pay for that?' And yet, where are people saying, 'How are you going to pay for over $750 billion on military spending?' How you going to pay for a trillion dollars in tax breaks to the 1% in large corporations which was what [President] Trump did? When you help the billionaires and you help Wall Street, 'Hey!' Of course we can pay for it. That's what America's supposed to be about." Well, I disagree.

What else he's saying: Sanders also accepted when put to him by Cooper that he's now the Democratic frontrunner after he was projected to win the Nevada Democratic caucuses, calling the situation "a bit shocking."

  • He also criticized 2020 Democratic rival Mike Bloomberg over his stop-and-frisk policy while New York mayor, calling the policy "horrifically racist." But he said he would back the billionaire if he were the eventual nominee.
  • And he addressed his Senate achievement record, following criticism from other Democratic candidates.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Fadel Allassan

Sanders takes aim at Bloomberg: "Trump will chew him up and spit him out"

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Bernie Sanders told CBS "60 Minutes" that he was surprised by Mike Bloomberg's lackluster performance at Wednesday's Democratic debate.

What he's saying: "If that's what happened in a Democratic debate, you know, I think it's quite likely that Trump will chew him up and spit him out."

Rebecca Falconer

Bernie Sanders wins Nevada caucus: How 2020 candidates reacted

Sen. Bernie Sanders claims victory in the Nevada caucuses during a campaign rally in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday night. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders hailed his grassroots movement on Saturday evening as "unstoppable" after he was projected to win the Nevada Democratic primary caucus.

The big picture: Nevada, a state with a diverse population, was the first real test of how candidates could connect with people of color. Sanders tweeted: "Our multiracial, multigenerational movement is not only going to win in Nevada. It is going to sweep this country." His 2020 rivals gave mixed reactions as results poured in.

Ursula Perano

Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire primary

Data: Real Clear Politics average; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the New Hampshire Democratic primary, according to NBC News, ABC News and Decision Desk HQ.

State of play: Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg narrowly trails Sanders, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar in 3rd.

