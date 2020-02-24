Sanders reveals free childcare plan for preschoolers

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders announced during an interview on CBS' "60 Minutes" a new plan to guarantee free child care and pre-kindergarten to all American children from infancy to age four.

Details: In the wide-ranging interview, Sanders told Anderson Cooper he planned to pay for universal childcare with a wealth tax. "It's taxes on billionaires," he said.

" I get a little bit tired of hearing my opponents saying — 'Gee, how you going to pay for a program that impacts and helps children or working-class families or middle-class families? How you going to pay for that?' And yet, where are people saying, 'How are you going to pay for over $750 billion on military spending?' How you going to pay for a trillion dollars in tax breaks to the 1% in large corporations which was what [President] Trump did? When you help the billionaires and you help Wall Street, 'Hey!' Of course we can pay for it. That's what America's supposed to be about." Well, I disagree.

What else he's saying: Sanders also accepted when put to him by Cooper that he's now the Democratic frontrunner after he was projected to win the Nevada Democratic caucuses, calling the situation "a bit shocking."

He also criticized 2020 Democratic rival Mike Bloomberg over his stop-and-frisk policy while New York mayor, calling the policy "horrifically racist." But he said he would back the billionaire if he were the eventual nominee.

And he addressed his Senate achievement record, following criticism from other Democratic candidates.

