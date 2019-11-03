Sanders calls his Medicare for All plan "far more" progressive than Warren's

Details: The main difference between Sander's and Warren's plans is middle-class taxes. Sanders has said he is open to increasing taxes on middle-class Americans, but he has yet to release a detailed plan of how to finance his single-payer Medicare for All plan.

Warren claims that her plan would not take "one penny in middle-class tax increases."

Instead, Warren would pay for the plan — which would cost $20.5 trillion over 10 years — by taxing corporations and the richest 1% of Americans, reallocating defense spending and cracking down on tax fraud and evasion.

Her plan would also create a formula for employer contributions to Medicare for All based on their health care spending.

What they're saying: Sanders also told ABC News that he believes Warren's plan could harm job creation by drawing funds from employers.

“I think that that would probably have a very negative impact on creating those jobs, or providing wages, increased wages and benefits for those workers. ... So I think we have a better way, which is a 7.5% payroll tax, which is far more I think progressive, because it’ll not impact employers of low wage workers but hit significantly employers of upper income people.”

At a town hall event at a high school gymnasium in Dubuque, Iowa, Warren defended her plan, saying: "All I can say is that employers will pay the same as they’re paying currently under Obamacare. In fact, they pay a little bit less. We stabilize it at 98% of what they’re paying right now and they won’t have to have HR departments that are wrestling with insurance companies. So this is something that’s going to help employers."

Of note: The two candidates spoke on the phone about Warren's plan after its release, according to ABC.

