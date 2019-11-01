Sen. Elizabeth Warren has released her long-awaited plan to pay for Medicare for All, which she says will put the $11 trillion that would be spent out-of-pocket on health care over 10 years "back in the pockets of American families."

The bottom line: This will be paid for "with targeted spending cuts, new taxes on giant corporations and the richest 1% of Americans, and by cracking down on tax evasion and fraud. Not one penny in middle-class tax increases," the plan states.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.