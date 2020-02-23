7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bernie Sanders wins Nevada caucus

Axios

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders waves to supporters at a campaign rally on Friday in Las Vegas. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Nevada Democratic primary caucus, according to the Associated Press.

Why it matters: Nevada is the first state with a diverse population to hold a nominating contest, highlighting candidates' abilities to connect with voters of color — particularly Latino voters.

Between the lines: Sanders' campaign invested millions to attract Nevada's Latino voters going into caucus, Politico reports.

  • 76 of the 250 Sanders staffers in Nevada are Latino.
  • His campaign hosted 35 events in Spanish.
  • Sanders targeted Latinos on digital platforms like YouTube, Hulu and Pandora.

The bottom line: Sanders' had a winning strategy in Nevada. If replicated on Super Tuesday, Sanders could win big in states with large numbers of Latino voters such as California, Texas and North Carolina, Politico writes.

Go deeper: Bernie Sanders on the issues, in under 500 words

Go deeper

Ursula Perano

Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire primary

Data: Real Clear Politics average; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the New Hampshire Democratic primary, according to NBC News, ABC News and Decision Desk HQ.

State of play: Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg narrowly trails Sanders, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar in 3rd.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Stef W. Kight

America's future looks a lot like Nevada

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Today's Nevada caucus will foreshadow the future of American politics well beyond 2020.

Why it matters: The U.S. is in the midst of a demographic transformation, and the country's future looks a lot like Nevada's present. Today's results, in addition to shaping the 2020 race, will help tell us where politics is headed in a rapidly changing country.

Go deeperArrow13 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Orion Rummler

AP: Klobuchar takes "strong position against" English as national language of the U.S.

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she has "taken a strong position against" the U.S. adopting an English-language amendment, while promoting her plans for immigration reform on Friday in Las Vegas, AP reports.

Why it matters: After campaigning in Iowa and New Hampshire, two predominantly white states, Klobuchar's next electoral test is in Nevada, a state with a critical Hispanic constituency.

Go deeperArrowFeb 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy