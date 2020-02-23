Bernie Sanders wins Nevada caucus

Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Nevada Democratic primary caucus, according to the Associated Press.

Why it matters: Nevada is the first state with a diverse population to hold a nominating contest, highlighting candidates' abilities to connect with voters of color — particularly Latino voters.

Between the lines: Sanders' campaign invested millions to attract Nevada's Latino voters going into caucus, Politico reports.

76 of the 250 Sanders staffers in Nevada are Latino.

His campaign hosted 35 events in Spanish.

Sanders targeted Latinos on digital platforms like YouTube, Hulu and Pandora.

The bottom line: Sanders' had a winning strategy in Nevada. If replicated on Super Tuesday, Sanders could win big in states with large numbers of Latino voters such as California, Texas and North Carolina, Politico writes.

