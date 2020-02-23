Bernie Sanders wins Nevada caucus
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders waves to supporters at a campaign rally on Friday in Las Vegas. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Nevada Democratic primary caucus, according to the Associated Press.
Why it matters: Nevada is the first state with a diverse population to hold a nominating contest, highlighting candidates' abilities to connect with voters of color — particularly Latino voters.
Between the lines: Sanders' campaign invested millions to attract Nevada's Latino voters going into caucus, Politico reports.
- 76 of the 250 Sanders staffers in Nevada are Latino.
- His campaign hosted 35 events in Spanish.
- Sanders targeted Latinos on digital platforms like YouTube, Hulu and Pandora.
The bottom line: Sanders' had a winning strategy in Nevada. If replicated on Super Tuesday, Sanders could win big in states with large numbers of Latino voters such as California, Texas and North Carolina, Politico writes.