Why it matters: Barr made the comments a day after President Trump tweeted that some progressive lawmakers should "go back" and fix the "crime infested places from which they came." Trump later doubled down on the tweets —which have been denounced by Democrats and some Republicans for being racist.

The big picture: Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who along with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) was the target of Trumps tweets, said the president was "stoking white supremacy."

Of the 4 progressive congresswomen targeted, only Omar is an immigrant to the United States.

