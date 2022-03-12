A lot of the credit for the Democratic party's electoral wins in Georgia has gone to Stacey Abrams and the groundwork her nonpartisan group, the New Georgia Project, laid in the state.

Their strategy was to focus on voter registration and education. And Abrams' success made others look at how they could engage more voters in purple states like Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Guests: Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, executive director of the New North Carolina Project Aimy Steele, and executive director of the New Pennsylvania Project Kadida Kenner.

