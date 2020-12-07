Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Trump’s final immigration moves

The past four years have been marked by hardline immigration policies. Now in his final days in office, President Donald Trump is trying to cement his immigration legacy.

  • Plus, the fate of the Senate hangs on Georgia.
  • And, how power is shifting in philanthropy.

Guests: Axios' Stef Kight, Mike Allen and Felix Salmon.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Rebecca Falconer
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's election misinformation casts shadow over Georgia Senate debate

Combination images of Georgia Democratic candidate the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) refused to say during her Georgia Senate runoff debate with Democrat the Rev. Raphael Warnock Sunday whether she agrees with President Trump's baseless claims that the presidential election was rigged.

Why it matters: Some Republicans are concerned that Trump's claims may hurt the party ahead of the two Jan. 5 Senate elections runoffs in Georgia that will decide which party will hold the Senate majority.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
23 mins ago - Health

Americans' mental health takes a huge pandemic hit

Reproduced from Gallup; Note: Margin of error ±4 percentage points; Table: Axios Visuals

Americans' mental health is the worst it's been in two decades, according to a new Gallup poll.

Between the lines: It's fairly obvious why, given that the once-in-a-generation pandemic was only the start of 2020's stressors. But once the pandemic ends, this unfortunate side effect could linger.

Amy Harder, author of Generate
24 mins ago - Energy & Environment
Column / Harder Line

Biden faces new climate diplomacy as Paris deal turns five

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President-elect Joe Biden faces a tough balancing act as he calls for more global action on climate change while also reassuring the world that America is on board for the long haul.

Driving the news: World leaders will convene virtually on Saturday to mark the fifth anniversary of the Paris Climate Agreement, which was agreed to by nearly all countries on Dec. 12, 2015.

