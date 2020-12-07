Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
The past four years have been marked by hardline immigration policies. Now in his final days in office, President Donald Trump is trying to cement his immigration legacy.
- Plus, the fate of the Senate hangs on Georgia.
- And, how power is shifting in philanthropy.
Guests: Axios' Stef Kight, Mike Allen and Felix Salmon.
Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.
