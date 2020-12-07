Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Trump's election misinformation casts shadow over Georgia Senate debate

Combination images of Georgia Democratic candidate the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) refused to say during her Georgia Senate runoff debate with Democrat the Rev. Raphael Warnock Sunday whether she agrees with President Trump's baseless claims that the presidential election was rigged.

Why it matters: Some Republicans are concerned that Trump's claims may hurt the party ahead of the two Jan. 5 Senate elections runoffs in Georgia that will decide which party will hold the Senate majority.

  • This is Loeffler and Warnock's only scheduled debate before the runoff.
  • While Loeffler refused several times to say whether Trump lost the election, she said: Everything is at stake in this election, the future of our country."

Details: When asked whether she supports President Trump's baseless claims that he won the presidential election, Loeffler said: "It's vitally important that Georgians trust our elections process and the president has every right to every legal recourse and that’s what’s taking place."

  • Warnock criticized Loeffler for "casting doubt" on the legitimacy of President-elect Biden's election win.

Of note: Georgia election officials have certified the state's presidential election results.

What else they're saying: Loeffler repeatedly referred to Warnock as a "radical liberal" and accused him of being "out of step with Georgia's values."

  • Warnock said he wants to "make sure that we center ordinary people in all the policy we do." "You can't tell the difference between Washington back rooms and corporate boardrooms. My opponent represents the worst of that kind of problem," he said.

For the record: The other runoff contest is between Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) and Democrat Jon Ossoff. Perdue declined to debate Ossoff, so he appeared alone at the press club earlier beside an empty podium.

  • Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be the tie-breaker in any party-line votes.

Go deeper: Don Jr. tells Georgia Senate voters that Trump is on the ballot

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details from the debate and further context on the presidential election.

Axios
Dec 5, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Georgia governor declines Trump's request to help overturn election result

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp pushed back on Saturday after President Trump pressed him to help overturn the state's election results.

Driving the news: Trump asked the Republican governor over the phone Saturday to call a special legislative session aimed at overturning the presidential election results in Georgia, per the Washington Post. Kemp refused.

Axios
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump repeats election misinformation in first post-election rally

President Trump at Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta, Ga., yesterday. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump, during his first rally since he lost the 2020 election, falsely stated again on Saturday night that he won in Wisconsin and Georgia (Joe Biden won both), and said he'll push for "a complete overhaul of our election security systems."

Why it matters: To the frustration of some top Republicans, Trump spent more time on his own grievances than on the ostensible purpose of the rally in Valdosta, Georgia — getting Republicans to vote for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Jan. 5 runoffs that'll determine whether Mitch McConnell stays majority leader.

Axios
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Georgia Republican Lt. Gov.: No special session to overturn election results

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that Gov. Brian Kemp (R) will not call a special session of the state legislature to hand Georgia's electoral college votes to President Trump — something the president has called for despite Biden's victory in the state.

The backdrop: Trump has continued to falsely claim he won the election. He has pressured Kemp on Twitter and in a phone call to call the General Assembly back in to give Georgia's electors to him instead of Biden, who won the state by more than 12,000 votes.

