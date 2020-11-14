Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Austria announces nationwide lockdown as COVID-19 cases soar

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz hold a news confernce in Vienna. Photo: Herbert Neubauer/APA/AFP via Getty Images

Austria will impose a nationwide lockdown on Tuesday, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Saturday, after a nighttime curfew and partial shutdown failed to control the country's surge in coronavirus cases.

Why it matters: Austria is experiencing an average of 7,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, Kurz tweeted on Saturday. The nation confirmed a record 9,586 new virus cases on Friday, per Reuters.

Details: Non-essential shops will close and all people will be required to stay home, except when shopping for essential goods or exercising, Kurz said.

  • He also said that people should work from home as much as possible.
  • Primary schools and kindergartens will join secondary schools in switching to distance learning. Childcare will still be provided for those who need it, Kurz said.
  • The lockdown is set to end on Dec. 7. "Our goal: On December 7th, compulsory schools and retail should be the first to reopen after the lockdown," Kurz said.

What he's saying: Austria closed cafes, bars and restaurants and imposed a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. earlier this month, but because the "numbers are still not falling as they should, this makes a further tightening necessary," Kurz tweeted.

  • Kurz also urged people to not meet anyone, saying that every social contact is "one too many."
  • "These measures are extremely drastic. But we want to make sure that the lockdown is strong enough so that the number of infections also drops quickly. This is the only way we can prevent our health system from being overwhelmed," he added.
  • "One thing is clear: Nobody wants schools, restaurants, shops, etc. to be closed. But we have to take this step together. Let's help together!"

The big picture: Countries across Europe, including, the U.K., France, Greece and Italy, have tightened their coronavirus restrictions in recent weeks as the number of new infections grow.

Ursula Perano
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

North Dakota governor issues mask mandate amid coronavirus spike

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. Photo: Stephen Yang/Getty Images

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) issued a statewide mask mandate late Friday evening that will apply when individuals are inside businesses, indoor public spaces or outdoor spaces when social distancing is not sufficient.

Why it matters: North Dakota's coronavirus numbers per capita are soaring, with the state reporting over 1,800 new cases on Thursday and another 1,400 new cases on Friday. The state's hospitals are overloaded, as are its neighbor, South Dakota's. States nationwide are approaching or already in similar conundrums.

Axios
18 hours ago - Health

COVID hits first cruise ship to return to Caribbean since pandemic stalled industry

The Seadream 1 ship docks in Bodo in Norway in August 2020. Photo: Sondre Skjelvik/NTB Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

The first cruiseliner to return to the Caribbean since the coronavirus pandemic shut the industry down was forced to return to its home port of Barbados after passengers tested positive for COVID-19, the ship's owner, SeaDream Yacht Club, said Thursday.

Why it matters: Cruise ships were the sites of some of the most severe coronavirus outbreaks early in the pandemic, before the industry suspended operations in March.

Axios
Updated 25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Measles is surging around the worldThe trickiest vaccine launch in U.S. history.
  2. Politics: California governor attended dinner for 12 despite COVID-19 spikes.
  3. Business: Walmart, grocers reinstate coronavirus shopping restrictions — Pandemic brings boom times for swaths of corporate America.
  4. States: North Dakota governor issues mask mandate amid coronavirus spike.
  5. World: Austria announces nationwide lockdown as COVID-19 cases soar.
