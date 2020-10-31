Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
A coronavirus health worker in Greece. Photo: Grigoris Siamidis/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday announced that most of the country will resume a coronavirus lockdown starting Tuesday, including closing restaurants, bars, cafes, movie theaters and gyms, AP reports.
Why it matters: Greece is the latest country to reimpose restrictions due to spiking cases throughout Europe. The continent is set to see a wave of the virus this winter season, with countries including Spain, Germany and France already reporting spikes in cases and shutting down.
Details: Greece's reimposed rules are set to last through the end of November at least.
- The limits will also require face masks nationally and will institute a curfew from midnight to 5 a.m.
- Domestic travel will not be affected and stores will remain open, in a shift from the nation's first lockdown.
By the numbers: Greece has confirmed 37,196 cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic and 620 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.