Italy tightens COVID-19 restrictions for five hard-hit regions

Duomo Square is seen empty in Florence, Italy, as the country imposes new restrictions. Photo: Paolo Lo Debole/Getty Image

Italy has announced it is tightening coronavirus restrictions for five regions experiencing a wave of cases, the New York Times reports.

Driving the news: Like much of Europe, Italy is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases nationwide, straining the country's hospitals and health care system.

Details: The central regions of Tuscany, Abruzzo and Umbria in addition to Basilicata in the south and Liguria on the coast have moved from the "yellow zone" category to the more restricted "orange zone," in the country's tiered COVID-19 classification system, per Reuters.

  • People can move about within their towns or regions, but cannot leave them, Reuters reported.
  • Bars and restaurants will close, but shops can remain open.

What they're saying: “Nearly all the Italian regions are highly affected,” said Giovanni Rezza, the director of the prevention department at the Health Ministry, per NYT.

  • Rezza also said the restrictions were necessary because the virus “keeps worsening.”

The big picture: Italy has already imposed a nationwide curfew, from 10pm to 5am daily, and mandated restaurants and bars to close early.

  • But Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has so far resisted implementing a strict countrywide lockdown, and instead he's taken a regional, tiered approach.
  • Last week, Conte announced that the strictest policies would be implemented in four "red zone" regions: Lombardy, Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta in the north, as well as Calabria in the south. Lombardy is home to Milan and accounts for one-fifth of Italy's GDP.
  • Bolzano, in the northern part of the country, was expected to be added to the "red zone" list, Reuters reported Monday.
  • Travel in and out of those regions is banned except when absolutely necessary, and bars and restaurants are shuttered. People must also stay in their homes unless they are shopping for essential items or exercising nearby, per AP.
  • Some regional officials have protested the restrictions, per NYT.

Go deeper... In photos: Coronavirus restrictions grow across Europe

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 17 hours ago - World

In photos: Coronavirus restrictions grow across Europe

A waiter stands on an empty street in downtown Lisbon on Nov. 9, after Portugal introduced a night-time curfew for 70% of the population, including the capital and also the coastal city of Porto. It'll last for at least two weeks, per the BBC. Photo: Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images

Portugal and Hungary have become the latest European countries to impose partial lockdowns, with curfews going into effect overnight. Governments across the continent are imposing more restrictions in attempts to curb COVID-19 spikes.

The big picture: Over 9.2 million cases have been reported to the European Centre for Disease Control. Per the ECDC, France has the most (almost 1.8 million) followed by Spain (over 1.3 million) and the United Kingdom (nearly 1.2 million). The COVID death rate per 100,000 of the population is highest in the Czech Republic (25), followed by Belgium (19) and Hungary (10.4).

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
12 hours ago - Health

When a red state is overwhelmed

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert. Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Utah's new coronavirus restrictions — including a statewide mask mandate — are receiving mixed reviews from the state legislature, the Salt Lake City Tribune reports.

Why it matters: Utah implemented the new restrictions in light of a swelling caseload and the threat of hospitals becoming overwhelmed, and may provide an example of what's to come in red states across the U.S.

Axios
Updated 48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

