2 hours ago - Health

Italy tightens restrictions as COVID-19 cases soar

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte holds a press conference on Oct. 25 in Rome. Photo: Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced new coronavirus restrictions on Sunday that require face coverings be worn outdoors and mandate bars and restaurants close early.

Why it matters: Nearly 20,000 new cases were recorded in Italy on Saturday alone, per data from Johns Hopkins. COVID-19 infections began spiking dramatically in early October, after the country suppressed its first wave over the summer.

  • Earlier this month, Italy had banned parties, and recommended private gatherings not exceed six people, per the New York Times. The country had also ordered restaurants and bars to stop serving non-seated customers after 9 p.m.

Details: Under the restrictions announced on Sunday, gyms, movie theaters and pools will be closed for at least a month, AP reports.

  • Bars and restaurants must also close by 6 p.m. Most restaurants don't usually start serving dinner until at least 8 p.m., AP notes.
  • Children under the age of six and people exercising outdoors are except from the mask requirement.
  • The new restrictions are scheduled to remain until Nov. 24.

What they're saying: Hospital admissions and the number of patients in intensive care are rising alongside COVID-19 cases, as well as outbreaks detected at schools, Giovanni Rezza, director of the infective illness department at Italy's National Health Institute, said in a video statement on Friday.

  • "The epidemic is rapidly worsening," the health ministry added in its latest coronavirus weekly tracking report. The ministry also urged Italians to reduce contact with people outside their homes as much as possible.

The big picture: Spain and Italy, the European countries first hardest-hit by the coronavirus this spring, are again fighting the virus after flattening their infection curves this summer.

  • Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Sunday announced a new state of emergency to fight rising cases.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron also recently declared a state of health emergency and instated a curfew on some of the regions that have been hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Go deeper: In photos: Coronavirus restrictions grow across Europe

Go deeper

Maria Arias
5 hours ago - World

Spain declares new state of emergency as COVID-19 cases surge

Photo: Gabriel Bouts/AFP via Getty Image

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Sunday announced a new state of emergency that imposes a curfew in an effort to combat a rising number of coronavirus cases.

Driving the news: The mandate comes less than a week after Spain became the first nation in Western Europe to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
9 hours ago - Health

U.S. reports over 80,000 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight day

Photo: Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images

The U.S. reported 83,718 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, marking the second day in a row that the country topped 80,000 daily infections, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Why it matters: The coronavirus is surging across the U.S. and threatening to overwhelm hospitals, especially in rural areas. The government's top infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci told MSNBC earlier this month the U.S. is "facing a whole lot of trouble" as it heads into the winter, with cold weather likely to contribute to further spread of the virus.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Ex-FDA chief: Pence campaigning after COVID exposure puts others at risk — Mark Meadows: "We are not going to control the pandemic"— COVID-19 looms over White House Halloween celebrations.
  2. Health: 13 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week — Fauci says maybe we should mandate masks if people don't wear themU.S. reports over 80,000 new cases for second consecutive day.
  3. World: Italy tightens restrictions Spain declares new state of emergency.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow