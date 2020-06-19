Schwarzenegger: Anyone who politicizes coronavirus masks is "an absolute moron"

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted Thursday that anyone who politicizes mask-wearing as protection from coronavirus "is an absolute moron who can't read."

The big picture: His statement came just after California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide order requiring people to wear face coverings in public.

Newsom's order came the same day the state saw its biggest increase in new cases, with 4,084 new confirmed infections.

Schwarzenegger, a Republican, said the order was "100% the right move." He added, "This will help us beat this terrible virus. The science is unanimous — if we all wear masks, we slow down the spread and can reopen safely."

The bottom line: A recent study in Health Affairs indicated that some states' mandates for wearing masks in public may have prevented hundreds of thousands of cases.