Schwarzenegger: Anyone who politicizes coronavirus masks is "an absolute moron"

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. Photo: Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted Thursday that anyone who politicizes mask-wearing as protection from coronavirus "is an absolute moron who can't read."

The big picture: His statement came just after California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide order requiring people to wear face coverings in public.

  • Newsom's order came the same day the state saw its biggest increase in new cases, with 4,084 new confirmed infections.
  • Schwarzenegger, a Republican, said the order was "100% the right move." He added, "This will help us beat this terrible virus. The science is unanimous — if we all wear masks, we slow down the spread and can reopen safely."

The bottom line: A recent study in Health Affairs indicated that some states' mandates for wearing masks in public may have prevented hundreds of thousands of cases.

California issues statewide face mask order as coronavirus cases climb

A crowd of people, some wearing face masks, walk through the streets of Solvang, Calif. Photo: George Rose/Getty Images

California on Thursday issued a statewide order requiring people to wear face coverings in public settings.

Why it matters: The order comes the same day that the state saw its biggest increase in new cases, with 4,084 new confirmed infections. California Gov. Gavin Newsom cited a body of scientific research that indicates asymptomatic people can still spread the virus.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

California on Thursday issued a statewide order requiring people to wear face coverings in public settings, the same day the state saw its biggest increase in new cases.

The big picture: Los Angeles, Phoenix and Houston are the top three metro areas with the most new COVID-19 cases each day in the U.S. — and New York City does not even make the top 20 of the most-infected cities, per Nephron Research.

Nebraska governor: Counties that require masks in government buildings won't get virus relief

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaking at CPAC 2017. Photo: Mike Theiler/AFP via Getty Images

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts told county governments they will not receive federal coronavirus relief funds if they require people to wear masks while inside state courthouses and other local government offices, the Omaha World-Herald reports.

Why it matters: Local officials in Lincoln, the state’s second-largest city, were preparing to require people to wear a mask when entering government buildings, but scrapped the drafted rules because of the CARES Act money at stake.

