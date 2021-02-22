AOC raises $5 million for Texas relief fund

Sign up for our daily briefing
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during a November news conference. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) announced Sunday night that her fundraising efforts for a Texas relief fund "just hit $5 million."
The big picture: Ocasio-Cortez launched the fundraiser last Thursday, as Texas was gripped by a deadly winter weather emergency that saw millions of people Texans lose power and water.
- She joined Democratic Texas Reps. Sylvia Garcia and Sheila Jackson Lee in the state on Saturday to distribute food at the Houston Food Bank.
What's next: Funds raised will go toward groups including the Houston Food Bank, Family Eldercare, Feeding Texas and the Bridge Homeless Recovery Center, per Houston Public Media.
