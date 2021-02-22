AOC raises $5 million for Texas relief fund

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) announced Sunday night that her fundraising efforts for a Texas relief fund "just hit $5 million."

The big picture: Ocasio-Cortez launched the fundraiser last Thursday, as Texas was gripped by a deadly winter weather emergency that saw millions of people Texans lose power and water.

She joined Democratic Texas Reps. Sylvia Garcia and Sheila Jackson Lee in the state on Saturday to distribute food at the Houston Food Bank.

What's next: Funds raised will go toward groups including the Houston Food Bank, Family Eldercare, Feeding Texas and the Bridge Homeless Recovery Center, per Houston Public Media.

