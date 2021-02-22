Sign up for our daily briefing

AOC raises $5 million for Texas relief fund

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during a November news conference. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) announced Sunday night that her fundraising efforts for a Texas relief fund "just hit $5 million."

The big picture: Ocasio-Cortez launched the fundraiser last Thursday, as Texas was gripped by a deadly winter weather emergency that saw millions of people Texans lose power and water.

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.
  • She joined Democratic Texas Reps. Sylvia Garcia and Sheila Jackson Lee in the state on Saturday to distribute food at the Houston Food Bank.

What's next: Funds raised will go toward groups including the Houston Food Bank, Family Eldercare, Feeding Texas and the Bridge Homeless Recovery Center, per Houston Public Media.

Rebecca Falconer
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Texas officials launch inquiry into winter storm energy bills spike

A neighborhood in Waco, Texas, amid power outages over the state on Feb. 17. Photo by Matthew Busch /AFP via Getty Images

Officials in Texas announced Saturday investigations into the causes of the state's widespread power outages and an energy bills spike following the state's winter storms.

Why it matters: Millions of Texans lost power and water during last week's storms. In the aftermath, wholesale power prices rose from roughly $50 per megawatt hour to $9,000, WFAA reports — noting some Texans faced bills of up to $17,000 so far this month.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
8 hours ago - Energy & Environment

In photos: Water crisis in Texas continues

Volunteers pass out water on Feb. 20 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Power has returned to most of Texas after a week of statewide blackouts caused by historic winter storms, but millions still don't have access to safe or running water.

The big picture: Weather disruptions and boil water advisories affected roughly 14.4 million Texans as of Saturday morning, per the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Food banks and volunteers delivered bottled water to thousands of people through the weekend.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
Feb 20, 2021 - Science

Biden declares major disaster in Texas after winter storms

Long-haul trucks waiting in traffic caused by historic cold weather in Austin, Texas, on Feb. 15. Photo: Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

President Biden declared a major disaster in Texas after severe winter storms struck the state, causing millions of residents to lose power and water.

Why it matters: The declaration clears the way for more federal funds to be spent on relief efforts across the state.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow