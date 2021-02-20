Biden declares major disaster in Texas after winter storms

Sign up for our daily briefing
Long-haul trucks waiting in traffic caused by historic cold weather in Austin, Texas, on Feb. 15. Photo: Montinique Monroe/Getty Images
President Biden declared a major disaster in Texas after severe winter storms struck the state, causing millions of residents to lose power and water.
Why it matters: The declaration clears the way for more federal funds to be spent on relief efforts across the state.
What they're saying: "Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster," the White House said Saturday.
- "Federal funding is also available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures and hazard mitigation measures statewide."
The big picture: Nearly 2 million homes across Texas had their power restored on Thursday, though approximately 325,000 Texans remained without electricity that day.
- As of Friday, over 13 million Texans still did not have access to drinkable water.
- At least 16 deaths in the state were linked to the harsh weather as of Thursday.