Millions of Americans are still without power during the winter weather emergency that's sweeping the U.S. — including nearly 1.8 million Texans, per utility tracker poweroutage.us. Some have also lost water services.

The big picture: Texas has been particularly badly hit by the deadly storm, with infrastructure damaged and pipes frozen. Officials told some 7 million Texans Wednesday to boil tap water before drinking it.

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

A Gallery Furniture store has opened as a shelter in Houston, Texas, on Feb. 17. The Biden administration is sending emergency generators to the state, as blackouts are expected to last until at least Feb. 18 Photo: Zach Chambers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A sign states that a Fiesta Mart is closed because of a power outage in Austin, Texas on Feb. 17. Photo: Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

Customers wait outside at a Home Depot in Pearland, Texas, to enter the store to buy supplies on Feb. 17, 2021. The store would only let one person in at a time because of a power outage. Photo: Thomas Shea/AFP via Getty Images

A city of Austin worker operates a bulldozer to restore water in Austin, Texas, on Feb. 17. Photo: Thomas Ryan Allison/Bloomberg via Getty Images

