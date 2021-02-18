Sign up for our daily briefing

In photos: Winter emergency in Texas

Customers wait in line to enter a Fiesta Mart grocery store in Houston, Texas, Feb. 17. Texans have been running out of food and other supplies, and the cold weather has "wiped out" the state's citrus and vegetable crops, the Texas Tribune reports. Photo: Thomas Shea/AFP via Getty Images

Millions of Americans are still without power during the winter weather emergency that's sweeping the U.S. — including nearly 1.8 million Texans, per utility tracker poweroutage.us. Some have also lost water services.

The big picture: Texas has been particularly badly hit by the deadly storm, with infrastructure damaged and pipes frozen. Officials told some 7 million Texans Wednesday to boil tap water before drinking it.

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.
A Gallery Furniture store has opened as a shelter in Houston, Texas, on Feb. 17. The Biden administration is sending emergency generators to the state, as blackouts are expected to last until at least Feb. 18 Photo: Zach Chambers/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A sign states that a Fiesta Mart is closed because of a power outage in Austin, Texas on Feb. 17. Photo: Montinique Monroe/Getty Images
Customers wait outside at a Home Depot in Pearland, Texas, to enter the store to buy supplies on Feb. 17, 2021. The store would only let one person in at a time because of a power outage. Photo: Thomas Shea/AFP via Getty Images
A city of Austin worker operates a bulldozer to restore water in Austin, Texas, on Feb. 17. Photo: Thomas Ryan Allison/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Orion Rummler
Feb 16, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Texas governor calls for emergency probe into state's power grid

Pike Electric service trucks in Fort Worth, Texas on Feb. 16. Photo: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) called for an investigation into the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) on Tuesday, in the wake of a statewide power outage that has affected millions during a historic winter storm.

Why it matters: Over 3 million customers in Texas are still without power, as more freezing rain, sleet, and snow is forecast for western Texas until 9 p.m. CST, per the National Weather Service.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
16 hours ago - Energy & Environment

The changing climate for U.S. power

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The crisis gripping Texas' power grid is very different from California's fiery emergencies in recent years, but there's connective tissue there: Electricity grids and infrastructure need to be better equipped for a changing climate or they can have deadly consequences.

Driving the news: Texas is reeling after a bitter blast of Arctic air and a related demand surge led to widespread outages, causing millions of customers to lose power that as of this morning is only partially restored.

Ursula Perano
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden administration sending generators to Texas amid power outages

Austin, Texas, on Monday. Photo: Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing on Wednesday that the Biden administration is sending emergency generators to Texas amid ongoing power outages and freezing weather.

Why it matters: Huge swaths of Texas have been without electricity for days due to critical failures in the state's power grid. The outages come while a winter storm continues to pummel the state, causing unsafe conditions and a desperate need for heat.

