Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Texas governor calls for emergency probe into state's power grid

Pike Electric service trucks in Fort Worth, Texas on Feb. 16. Photo: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) called for an investigation into the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) on Tuesday, in the wake of a statewide power outage that has affected millions during a historic winter storm.

Why it matters: Over 3 million customers in Texas are still without power, as more freezing rain, sleet, and snow is forecast for western Texas until 9 p.m. CST, per the National Weather Service.

Driving the news: Republican and Democratic lawmakers in Texas were outraged after the Texas power grid, which is separate from the federal power grid, collapsed from the severe weather, San Antonio Express-News reports. Equipment and generators froze in the single-digit temperatures.

  • At least 10 people have died in Texas in incidents related to severe winter weather and record freezing conditions, the Texas Tribune reports.

What they're saying: “The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been anything but reliable over the past 48 hours,” Abbott said in a press release.

  • “Far too many Texans are without power and heat for their homes as our state faces freezing temperatures and severe winter weather. This is unacceptable."
  • ERCOT tweeted on Tuesday afternoon (EST) that "generating units across fuel types continue to struggle with frigid temperatures."

Go deeper

Orion RummlerOriana Gonzalez
Updated 16 hours ago - Energy & Environment

2 dead and millions without power in Texas as winter storm sweeps U.S.

Workers clear snow from a parking lot in Midland, Texas, U.S, on Monday. Photo: Matthew Busch/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Texas city of Abilene has had all of its water services shut off, as a deadly winter storm continues to pummel the state.

The latest: Over 4 million people across Texas were without power early Tuesday, as most of the state faced single-digit temperatures and sub-zero wind chill, according to the national utility tracker poweroutage.us.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
9 hours ago - Energy & Environment

The status and politics of the Texas power crisis

Photo: Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

More than 4.3 million Texas homes and businesses are without power as of Tuesday morning, per the tracking service poweroutage.us.

Why it matters: Bitter cold temperatures and winter storms are wreaking havoc on the power system in Texas and its refineries, and affecting other states too.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Record-setting cold snap turns deadly

Transmission towers support power lines above the frozen over Clear Fork of the Trinity River after a snow storm on February 16, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

More than 5 million people remained without power on Tuesday as a series of deadly winter storms brought snow to Houston and historically low temperatures across the plains states.

The latest: At least 14 people are reported dead, per the Washington Post, and snow, sleet and freezing rain pounded the Northeast, leaving icy damage in its wake. Temperatures throughout the middle portion of the U.S. fell to century-lows.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow