Texas governor calls for emergency probe into state's power grid

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Pike Electric service trucks in Fort Worth, Texas on Feb. 16. Photo: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) called for an investigation into the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) on Tuesday, in the wake of a statewide power outage that has affected millions during a historic winter storm.
Why it matters: Over 3 million customers in Texas are still without power, as more freezing rain, sleet, and snow is forecast for western Texas until 9 p.m. CST, per the National Weather Service.
- Cities like Austin, Dallas, Houston, and Oklahoma City are expected to be affected through Wednesday morning, per the Washington Post Capital Weather Gang.
Driving the news: Republican and Democratic lawmakers in Texas were outraged after the Texas power grid, which is separate from the federal power grid, collapsed from the severe weather, San Antonio Express-News reports. Equipment and generators froze in the single-digit temperatures.
- At least 10 people have died in Texas in incidents related to severe winter weather and record freezing conditions, the Texas Tribune reports.
What they're saying: “The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been anything but reliable over the past 48 hours,” Abbott said in a press release.
- “Far too many Texans are without power and heat for their homes as our state faces freezing temperatures and severe winter weather. This is unacceptable."
- ERCOT tweeted on Tuesday afternoon (EST) that "generating units across fuel types continue to struggle with frigid temperatures."