2.7 million people in Texas are without power during winter storm

Over 2.7 million people across Texas are currently without power as the majority of the state faces single-digit temperatures and sub-zero wind chill, according to the national utility tracker poweroutage.us.

The latest: Several airports across the state announced flights would be canceled on Monday due to the weather conditions.

  • The Hobby Airport in Houston said its airfield "will remain closed" through Tuesday.
  • The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport announced that all flights have been canceled and recommended that travelers contact their specific airlines to handle flight details.
  • The Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport said all inbound flights would be held at their points of origin until 11 a.m. local time, adding that travelers whose outgoing flights are still scheduled should prepare for extreme weather.

The big picture: Large swaths of the country, including the southeast up through the central U.S., under a winter storm warning, according to the National Weather Service. Freezing temperatures in Texas are historic and haven't been seen in decades, according to experts and the state department of transportation.

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

What's happening: The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced after 1 a.m. on Monday that it would begin rotating outages due to extreme weather to take generators offline.

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued a disaster declaration on Feb. 12, saying that the prolonged freezing temperatures, sleet, and heavy snow could lead to deaths, injury, and damaged property.
  • There are reports of road closures throughout the state, including in Houston and San Antonio, with freezing temperatures expected for at least the next day.

"The barrage of storminess and extreme cold can be traced back to an early January disruption of the polar vortex, which allowed lobes of extreme cold to ebb south over North America, Europe and Asia," the Washington Post's Capital Weather Gang reports.

Rebecca Falconer
16 hours ago - Science

In photos: Major winter storm lashes the U.S. from coast to coast

The scene in a Seattle, Washington, street Feb. 13. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Over 120 million Americans are under winter storm warnings, watches or advisories, as a major coast to coast winter storm brings snow, ice and freezing temperatures to much of the U.S.

The big picture: The storm has caused hundreds of flights to be canceled. And thousands have lost power, from the Pacific Northwest to the Mid-Atlantic, the New York Times notes. President Biden approved an emergency declaration Sunday for all of Texas' 254 counties.

Jacob Knutson
30 mins ago - Health

Biden's presidency could mean action on toxic "forever chemicals"

President Biden at the White House on Jan. 29. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Industrial "forever chemicals" found in hundreds of consumer goods and linked to adverse health effects may face new regulations under the Biden administration.

Why it matters: Environmental groups and members of Congress are calling on President Biden to follow through with his promise to designate the long-ignored and largely unregulated synthetic chemicals, which can last for hundreds of years without breaking down, as hazardous substances.

Oriana GonzalezSara Fischer
38 mins ago - Technology

Parler remerges after a month offline

Photo: Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Far-right-friendly social network Parler is back online after going dark for more than a month, following suspensions from Google, Apple and Amazon in light of the Jan. 6 Capital siege.

Why it matters: Parler's de-platforming ignited a free speech debate over whether Big Tech giants have too much control over discourse in America and around the world.

