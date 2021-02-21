In photos: Water crisis in Texas continues

Power has returned to most of Texas after a week of statewide blackouts caused by historic winter storms, but millions still don't have access to safe or running water.

The big picture: Weather disruptions and boil water advisories affected roughly 14.4 million Texans as of Saturday morning, per the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Food banks and volunteers delivered bottled water to thousands of people through the weekend.

Volunteers with the Houston Food Bank at NRG Stadium on Feb. 21 in Houston, Texas. Thousands lined up on Sunday. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A volunteer moves bottled water at the Central Texas Food Bank mass distribution site in Del Valle, Texas, on Feb. 20. Photo: Thomas Ryan Allison/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Volunteers prepare to hand out water at the Fountain Life Center on Feb. 20 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A supermarket in Houston on Feb. 20. Photo: Francois Picard/AFP via Getty Images

Workers at the Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches taproom in Austin, Texas, fill up bottles of potable water to donate on Feb. 20. Photo: Thomas Ryan Allison/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A drone view of cars lining up for water at the Fountain Life Center on Feb. 20 in Houston. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images