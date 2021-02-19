Water crisis expands beyond Texas

Broken pumps, burst pipes and chemical shortages have left millions without potable water after this week's devastating winter storm.

The big picture: Millions of people across the South have been told to boil water, with thawing temperatures expected to reveal the extent of the damage to infrastructure.

Texas: 7 million people — because low water pressure could have allowed bacteria to seep into the system, AP reports.

7 million people — because low water pressure could have allowed bacteria to seep into the system, AP reports. Tennessee: 260,000 homes and businesses in the Memphis area — because of water main ruptures and problems at pumping stations.

260,000 homes and businesses in the Memphis area — because of water main ruptures and problems at pumping stations. Mississippi: Most of Jackson's 161,000 residents — because the city ran out of chemicals due to resupply issues.

Between the lines: Water mains will need repair and homes have frozen pipes that will fail as they warm up. Municipal systems will take time to recover.

What's next: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (D) said he expects residents will have drinkable tap water again next week.