U.S. Treasury: Bailouts for smaller airlines won't require collateral

Orion Rummler

Delta planes sit idle at Kansas City International Airport on April 3 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Small to medium airlines receiving bailouts of up to $100 million from the $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package will not have to provide the federal government with compensation or equity stakes, the Treasury Department announced Friday evening.

Why it matters: The airline industry got a $58 billion lifeline in the federal aid package, but the sector's operations and prospects will be forever changed by the global pandemic. Approximately 230 air carriers have applied for payroll assistance, the department said.

What they're saying: “The Payroll Assistance Program is critical to providing much-needed relief to Americans who work in the aviation industry,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a press release.

  • “Small and medium-sized passenger aviation businesses are particularly vulnerable to the disruption from COVID 19. This determination will provide significant support to workers and businesses across the country, while also appropriately compensating taxpayers.” 

What's next: The department is currently working with 12 passenger air carriers — larger airlines — that are seeking more than $100 million in assistance. Those airlines will need "to secure appropriate financial instruments to compensate taxpayers," Mnuchin said.

Courtenay Brown

Airline industry braces for a forever-changed world

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The airline industry got a $58 billion lifeline in the coronavirus federal aid package. But the path is unclear for these companies, whose operations and prospects will be forever changed by the global pandemic.

Why it matters: People may want to minimize travel for the foreseeable future. Investors, analysts and industry watchers are trying to determine how much airlines will need to spend — and how much more in lost revenue they'll see — while they adapt to the new reality.

Joann Muller

A lifeline emerges for the devastated airline industry

American Airlines planes parked at Los Angeles International Airport. Photo: Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Congress' massive $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package includes $58 billion for U.S. airlines, half in grants to cover 750,000 employees' paychecks, and the rest in loans or loan guarantees to help them keep operating during the worst travel downturn in history.

Why it matters: With some 80 million U.S. residents under mandatory stay-at-home orders and the coronavirus pandemic continuing to spread, hardly anyone is flying these days. But when the public health crisis ends, airlines want to be able to take off again quickly.

Dan Primack

Corporate America balks at potential strings attached in relief package

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Uncle Sam today will become Corporate America's lender of last resort, but it's still unclear if it also will become its activist shareholder.

Driving the news: We're still awaiting full text of the bipartisan deal struck last night between the White House and Senate leaders, including if there will be any straight equity or warrants tied to financial help for affected industries and companies.

