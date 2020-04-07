11 mins ago - Economy & Business

Airline industry braces for a forever-changed world

Courtenay Brown

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The airline industry got a $58 billion lifeline in the coronavirus federal aid package. But the path is unclear for these companies, whose operations and prospects will be forever changed by the global pandemic.

Why it matters: People may want to minimize travel for the foreseeable future. Investors, analysts and industry watchers are trying to determine how much airlines will need to spend — and how much more in lost revenue they'll see — while they adapt to the new reality.

The backdrop: Revenue and passenger loads have plummeted at an unprecedented rate for the U.S. airline industry, and no one knows what's ahead.

  • Major airlines' share prices have been cut in half since the global pandemic started to roil the stock markets.
  • One Wall Street analyst is withdrawing his price target for American Airlines altogether — a sign that the waters are so murky that taking a guess at where the stock could be by year-end isn't worth it.
  • "Even as Delta is burning more than $60 million in cash every day, we know we still haven’t seen the bottom," CEO Ed Bastian said last week.

Yes, but: Even when the economy comes back to life and social distancing measures are relaxed, huge questions for airlines will remain.

  • Will people fly at the rate they did before, particularly business travelers who have grown accustomed to holding meetings virtually? Will passengers be more skittish about packing together in tight rows of seats, and will carriers accommodate their concerns?
  • It's "possible that a number of airlines will have gone bust and uneconomic discounts will be necessary to attract demand back,” Olivier Ponti, vice president at travel-industry data firm ForwardKeys, told Reuters.

What to watch: Most of the major U.S. airlines — including American, Delta, United and JetBlue — submitted applications for federal aid on Friday, per CNBC.

  • It's still unclear how much each company requested, or what terms they'll have to meet in order to receive the money.
  • If any of the companies accept aid, the government has a right to take a stake in the businesses, but may opt for other forms of compensation. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin gets the final say.

The bottom line: Airlines are fighting for survival. An uncertain environment awaits them on the other side of the pandemic.

  • "We are not expecting to re-start the same industry that we closed a few weeks ago ... the industry processes will need to adapt," Alexandre de Juniac, president of International Air Transport Association, a global airlines group, said Tuesday.

Joann Muller

Trump vows to help airlines slammed by the coronavirus outbreak

A United Airlines plane sits parked at a gate at San Francisco International Airport. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

President Trump on Monday vowed to "backstop" airlines that have been hurt by the rapid plunge in air travel bookings amid the coronavirus outbreak, saying, "It's not their fault."

The big picture: U.S. airlines are in talks with the government on a variety of financial assistance measures, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing people briefed on the discussions.

Rebecca Falconer

United Airlines to cut capacity by 50% over the coronavirus

A United Airlines plane lands at San Francisco International Airport on March 6 in Burlingame, California. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

United Airlines said in a statement Sunday it will cut capacity by about 50% for April and May from Monday, as the airline sees a drop in demand because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The big picture: The announcement comes after Delta Airlines announced Friday it would reduce its flight capacity by 40% for the next four months over the outbreak. United said even with the cuts it announced, "we're expecting load factors to drop into the 20–30% range — and that's if things don't get worse."

Coronavirus rattles travelers — and airlines

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more comment from United and context.

Jacob Knutson

United CEO: Coronavirus impact for airlines "much worse" than 9/11 aftermath

United CEO Oscar Munoz. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz said in a letter sent Monday to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and congressional leaders that the coronavirus outbreak's financial impact on airlines is "much worse than the stark downturn that we saw in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks," as first reported by Politico.

Why it matters: Munoz asked government leaders "to please act quickly — this week — to protect our livelihoods" and projected that the company's revenue this month will be $1.5 billion lower than March 2019.

