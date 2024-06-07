Skip to main content
26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says "sometimes revenge can be justified"

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Turning Point PAC town hall at Dream City Church on June 06, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Former President Trump during an event in Phoenix, Arizona, on Thursday. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Former President Trump on Thursday appeared to suggest for the third time in as many days that he may seek revenge on political opponents if he's elected in November.

Why it matters: The presumptive Republican presidential nominee and his allies have escalated retribution rhetoric since he became the first former U.S. president to be convicted in his New York criminal trial last week, Axios' Erin Doherty notes.

Driving the news: During an interview on MeritPlus, Dr. Phil McGraw noted there's "an addiction to revenge" and he put it to Trump that he could say "enough is enough, this "is a race to the bottom, and it stops here and it stops now."

  • Trump replied that he's "OK with that," but "sometimes, I'm sure in certain moments I wouldn't be ... when you go through what I've been through."
  • McGraw suggested to Trump that he wouldn't "have time to get even" if he were elected for a second term.
  • "Revenge does take time, I will say that," Trump replied.
  • "And sometimes revenge can be justified, Phil. I have to be honest. Sometimes it can."

