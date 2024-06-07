Why it matters: The presumptive Republican presidential nominee and his allies have escalated retribution rhetoric since he became the first former U.S. president to be convicted in his New York criminal trial last week, Axios' Erin Doherty notes.
Driving the news: During an interview on MeritPlus, Dr. Phil McGraw noted there's "an addiction to revenge" and he put it to Trump that he could say "enough is enough, this "is a race to the bottom, and it stops here and it stops now."
Trump replied that he's "OK with that," but "sometimes, I'm sure in certain moments I wouldn't be ... when you go through what I've been through."
McGraw suggested to Trump that he wouldn't "have time to get even" if he were elected for a second term.
"Revenge does take time, I will say that," Trump replied.
"And sometimes revenge can be justified, Phil. I have to be honest. Sometimes it can."