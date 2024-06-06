Trump says he would have "every right to go after" political enemies if elected

Former President Trump said during an interview with Fox News on Wednesday that he'd have "every right to go after" his political opponents if he's elected in November. Why it matters: It's the second time in as many days that the presumptive GOP presidential nominee has publicly suggested he would seek retribution against his political enemies.

The former president and his allies have ramped up their retribution rhetoric since Trump was convicted of 34 felony charges in his New York criminal trial last week.

Driving the news: "When this election is over, based on what they've done, I would have every right to go after them," Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity, when asked if he would use the justice system to go after his enemies.

Trump said that the suggestion that he would go after his political allies if he wins in November is "wrong" and "it has to stop."

State of play: During a separate interview with Newsmax, Trump said earlier this week that "it's a terrible, terrible path that they're leading us to, and it's very possible that it's going to have to happen to them," seeming to reference his political opponents.

Trump, indicted in four criminal cases, has suggested that he would install a special prosecutor to investigate Biden and his family.

Top Trump allies are pushing to prosecute and even possibly imprison Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D), who brought Trump's charges in New York, Axios' Mike Allen and Jim VandeHei report.

