Trump suggests political enemies could face prosecution: "Very possible"

Former President Trump suggested Tuesday that his enemies could face similar prosecution to what he's faced if he wins in November, saying "it's a terrible path that they're leading us to," referring to his Manhattan conviction. Why it matters: Trump, convicted last week of 34 felony counts, has suggested that he will go after his political enemies, including President Biden if he wins back the White House.

Trump's top allies are also likely to push to investigate, prosecute and even imprison Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the charges against Trump in New York, Axios' Mike Allen and Jim VandeHei report.

Driving the news: "So, you know, it's a terrible, terrible path that they're leading us to, and it's very possible that it's going to have to happen to them," Trump said on the conservative network Newsmax on Tuesday, less than a week after he was found guilty in Manhattan.

"Does that mean the next president does it to them? That's really the question," he said.

Zoom in: Trump, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges in New York, has repeatedly derided his hush money case as politically motivated.

Trump has made retribution for his political opponents a central part of his presidential campaign, including suggesting that he could install a special prosecutor to investigate Biden if he returns to the White House.

