Record heat wave menacing Western U.S. threatens more cities

A man takes a photo of thermometer that shows 120 Fahrenheit (49 C) in Death Valley, California, on Thursday amid an extreme heat wave warning. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

A searing heat wave that's scorched much of the Western U.S. this week expanded on Thursday, as the National Weather Service warned the Plains, Oregon and Washington would likely soon be next. The big picture: The NWS notes widespread high and low temperature records were tied or broken in California, Nevada and Arizona — including in Phoenix, where 11 people who were waiting in line to enter a Trump rally were hospitalized due to heat-related illnesses.

As the temperature reaches 108°F, a woman is tended to for heat exhaustion as supporters line up before former President Trump's participates at a town hall event in Phoenix, Arizona, on Thursday. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

By the numbers: The temperature in Phoenix reached a record daily high of 113 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday, according to the local NWS office.

Multiple temperature records were broken across Nevada — including in Death Valley, which hit 122°F, and Las Vegas, which reached 111°F.

Threat level: Extreme heat is responsible for more deaths than any other weather event, per the NWS.

AP analysis last week of CDC data found over 2,300 U.S. death certificates in 2023 noted excessive heat. As new temperature records are set, there are concerns 2024 could see even more heat-related deaths in the U.S.

There will be "little to no overnight relief from the heat" for those "without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration," said the NWS in a forecast discussion on Thursday.

State of play: A strong upper-level ridge associated with the heat wave over the Southwest that began on Tuesday was forecast to reach peak intensity on Thursday before "sliding off slowly toward the southern Plains during the next couple of days," per a National Weather Service forecast discussion.

It's expected to expand slightly northward into Oregon and Washington on Friday and Saturday.

"Highs in the 90s and 100s followed by lows ranging from the upper 50s to mid 70s will lower by a couple of degrees each day," the NWS said.

Context: A heat dome that's seen temperature records across Mexico and Central America repeatedly broken for weeks and expanded north and west into the U.S. is behind the record temperatures.

Between the lines: Studies show climate change is causing heat waves to be more intense, longer-lasting and more frequent and also that it boosted the deadly 2023 heat wave in the U.S. and Europe.

One study found last year the record heat would have been "virtually impossible" without climate change.

Go deeper: Global heat record broken for 12th straight month in May

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.