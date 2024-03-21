Data: NOAA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals The head of NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies is sounding an alarm in the scientific community — albeit a nuanced one — over how unexpectedly significant 2023's warming was. Why it matters: Scientists don't yet know why the world warmed by about 0.2°C (0.36°F) more than would have been expected during 2023, lasting into this year, climate scientist Gavin Schmidt wrote in the journal Nature on Tuesday.

Zoom in: Schmidt outlines all the known players on the climate stage during 2023, from El Niño to changes in marine shipping emissions, along with increasing greenhouse gases.

None of them can explain the enduring spike in global air and ocean temperatures that began last year.

He calls it "an unprecedented knowledge gap," noting that if the anomaly does not diminish by August, as suggested by past El Niño events, "the world will be in uncharted territory."

Notably, his predecessor at GISS, James Hansen, published a paper last year arguing we are already in just such a situation.

Threat level: The most worrying possibility, and it is just a hypothesis, is that climate change has "fundamentally alter[ed] how the climate system operates," without warning, Schmidt wrote.

This could threaten to push the world past known tipping points in the climate, such as a faster slowdown of a key Atlantic Ocean circulation and dramatically sped up melting of the Greenland and Antarctic Ice Sheets.

Between the lines: In an email to Axios, Schmidt said qualitative answers should start streaming in within a few months. New data from research on marine shipping emissions, wildfires, Sahara dust, and other influences, should help shed light on what's happening.

In addition, scientists hope to glean information from a recently launched NASA mission to provide data on global composition of tiny particles called aerosols.

How significantly these particles influence the climate is a major uncertainty in climate science.

What they're saying: Schmidt said if the data points to a systemic change, that would have implications going forward, compared to if the 2023-2024 heat were "A 1-in-500-yrs blip."

He also noted that global warming is proceeding as climate models projected, even with the 2023-2024 aberration.

"Some people seem to be confused with the general statement that global warming is proceeding as models expect, and the specific uncertainties about exactly why 2023 was anomalous," he said.

"I don't think there is a contradiction there. They are different questions."

