"Red Alert to the world": Record warmth in global oceans hits one-year mark

Climate Reanalyzer/University of Maine: Chart: Axios Visuals Global ocean surface temperatures have been at record highs for just over a full year, worrying scientists who don't have a complete understanding of what is driving this trend. Driving the news: March 14 marked a full year in which global ocean surface temperatures were the warmest on record.

Zoom in: Conditions at sea have affected the weather on land, worsening flooding rains in Los Angeles, San Francisco, the East Coast of the U.S. and other parts of the world.

They have also brought damaging marine heat waves to the ocean, devastating marine ecosystems from the North Atlantic Basin to Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

Unusually mild ocean and air temperatures were, to some extent, expected in 2023 due to the development of a strong El Niño event in the tropical Pacific Ocean.

Such events typically feature unusually warm waters in the equatorial tropical Pacific, and can transfer more heat into the atmosphere as well.

Yes, but: The spike in global temperatures seen during 2023, which has continued into 2024, has been unexpected in its magnitude, persistence and geographic extent.

El Niño simply cannot explain all of it, scientists told Axios.

The intrigue: "I do not have any solid explanations for it," Brian McNoldy, a senior researcher at the University of Miami in Florida, told Axios in an email, regarding the record warm sea surface temperatures.

"I would say that I'm just a shocked observer like so many others. It's not just that the global-average sea surface temperature has been record-breaking every single day… but it's the absurdly-large margins by which the records have been broken," he said.

McNoldy said that by late summer of 2023, global records fell by over 0.3°C (0.54°F). "Historically such records were broken only briefly by perhaps half of that margin."

He said El Niño helped, but was not the only culprit.

What's next: In addition, while there is day-to-day variability that offers fleeting glimpses of downward trends, there are no signs of a global ocean temperature cooldown anytime soon, even with a La Niña expected to develop in the tropical Pacific by the fall.

Between the lines: According to a comprehensive 2023 climate report released Tuesday by the World Meteorological Organization, a UN agency, the global ocean experienced an average daily marine heatwave coverage of 32% last year, beating the previous record of 23% in 2016.

Marine heat waves were particularly widespread in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean Sea, the WMO noted.

What they're saying: Commenting on 2023's global average surface temperature, which was nearly 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo stated: "Never have we been so close – albeit on a temporary basis at the moment — to the 1.5° C lower limit of the Paris Agreement on climate change."

"The WMO community is sounding the Red Alert to the world," Saulo said in a statement.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with details of the WMO's new climate report.